Natural Resources Canada awarded $2.2 million to Ecostrat, a biomass company led by Jordan Solomon, the brother of AI Minister Evan Solomon, prompting conflict of interest allegations from the Conservatives.

The government of Prime Minister Mark Carney has awarded $2.2 million to Ecostrat, a biomass company run by Jordan Solomon, the brother of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation Minister Evan Solomon.

Natural Resources Canada announced the funding on Thursday. The company's connection to the AI minister was raised by the Conservatives in Question Period on Monday. Ecostrat works in the biomass industry with the goal of building a global bioeconomy. Its president and CEO is Jordan Solomon, brother of the AI minister.

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Ontario Conservative MP John Brassard said the Liberals are not even hiding the amount of self-dealing that is going on. He said the government has gone from art dealing to self-dealing. Brassard asked why hard-earned tax dollars are being used to grease the palms of well-connected Liberal insiders and family members. His remarks came during a heated exchange in the House of Commons.

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Energy Minister Tim Hodgson responded that Ecostrat has been a delivery partner with Natural Resources Canada since 2018. He added that the federal government is working with the company to implement recommendations from a forestry task force. Hodgson told members of Parliament that the project was assessed by department officials according to terms and conditions of the Forest Innovation Program and was appropriately dispersed. He twice noted that Ecostrat has been working with the federal government for eight years.

The AI minister's spokesperson Leela Polushin said in a statement that Evan Solomon proactively disclosed all of his relationships to the Ethics Commissioner, including on this matter. She added that he has fully followed the Commissioner's advice and pre-emptively recused himself from related Cabinet discussions to avoid any potential conflict of interest. Polushin said he has not been involved in any conversations or decisions related to Ecostrat.

The Conflict of Interest Act requires public office holders to publicly disclose the recusal and provide sufficient detail to identify the conflict of interest that was avoided. The AI minister's office declined to say whether his recusals were disclosed to the ethics commissioner. In a separate statement, Jordan Solomon said his work with Natural Resources predates his brother's time in office.

He said he has never discussed his business interests or funding applications with his brother or anyone in his office. He added that his brother and he have respected both the spirit and the intent of Canadian ethics and lobbying laws and have not discussed the subject of his company's lobbying. Jordan Solomon said that in addition to the $2.2 million awarded last week, his company has previously received a total of $2.77 million in funding.

Ecostrat Wins Federal Biomass Funding

According to the federal press release issued for last week's funding announcement, the $2.2-million funding is meant to establish a pan-Canadian network of up to 15 bioeconomy development opportunity zones. The purpose is to identify areas where commercial-scale manufacturing facilities could be built that can convert local organic waste and biomass into low-carbon fuels, chemicals and everyday materials. Examples of biomass include forestry sector byproducts like sawdust and woodchips.

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Hodgson's spokesperson Carolyn Svonkin said Ecostrat is an established organization that certifies regions for their readiness to host bioproduct facilities and helps connect them with global investors and developers. She said that as is standard practice for funding decisions of this type, no Cabinet minister, including Minister Hodgson and Minister Solomon, was involved in the funding decision. Hodgson's office said the money is targeted at the forestry industry with the goal of diversifying away from the United States.

In a press release issued last week, Ecostrat said the $2.2 million would support a national awards program for forest regions trying to attract new investments. Through the program, forest regions from across Canada can apply and 15 will be selected to receive a Bioeconomy Development Opportunity Zone Rating. Such a rating spotlights a region for project developers and investors worldwide, the company said.

Government Defends Forestry Spending Decision

Hodgson is quoted in the release saying that through strategic investments, the government is supporting forest-reliant communities and pursuing new economic opportunities, so this core Canadian industry continues to thrive. On Parliament Hill, the Conservatives described the spending as self-dealing for Liberal friends and insiders. Brassard asked Hodgson why this self-dealing is happening while the people the prime minister is governing over are suffering.

Hodgson responded that this was a specific recommendation of the forest industry task force, a task force that represented all stakeholders. He said this is how the government is going to reform its forest products industry. According to records filed with the lobbying commissioner, last year Ecostrat received $327,424 from Global Affairs Canada and the National Research Council. Separately it also received $30,000 from Ontario's Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development.

The lobby registry does not disclose what that previous funding was for.