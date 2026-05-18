Canadian Activists Detained on Gaza-bound Flotilla

Nearly all the Canadian activists who were on a Gaza-bound flotilla aiming to break Israel's naval blockade of the Palestinian territory have been detained, organizers said Monday. The Canadian activists lost contact with those who were detained and chose to go on hunger strike if they were detained. Accusations of piracy were made by Hamas, and the militant group called on the international community to pressure Israel to end its blockade. Turkey also called on Israel to halt the operation and release the flotilla participants, echoing Hamas' piracy accusation.

Nearly all the Canadian activists who were on a Gaza -bound flotilla aiming to break Israel 's naval blockade of the Palestinian territory have been detained, organizers said Monday.

The Canadian activists lost contact with those who were detained and chose to go on hunger strike if they were detained. Activists were also seen putting on life-jackets and raising their hands as a boat carrying Israeli troops approached, as the livestream abruptly ended after the military members, wearing tactical gear, got closer to the activists.

Israel's Foreign Ministry called on activists to change course and turn back immediately, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commended the soldiers for thwarting a malicious plan to break the isolation of Hamas terrorists in Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was supposed to be in court on Monday to testify in his ongoing corruption trial, but requested a cancellation due to all-day security meetings





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Canada Activists Gaza Navy Blockade Israel Turkish Flotilla Hunger Strike Boycott Accusations Piracy

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