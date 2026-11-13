Canada wins five medals at Youth Olympics in Dakar

Canada finished the 2026 Summer Youth Olympics in Dakar with five medals in four sports, including a gold in men's épée fencing. China topped the medal table with 33 medals.

DAKAR - Canada finished with five medals in four sports as the Summer Youth Olympics came to a close Friday. The 28-member Canadian team won one gold, one silver and three bronze at the 14-day Games, which brought together nearly 2,700 athletes from 204 national Olympic committees.

Simon Shan Wins Fencing Gold

Three of Canada's medals came Wednesday, led by Simon Shan's gold in men's individual épée. The 16-year-old from West Vancouver, B.C. , became Canada's first Youth Olympic fencing champion. I'm feeling great.

Also read Calgary Police Investigate Youth Fight and Hit-and-Run on Rundlehorn Drive

I'm very happy, very excited. I don't think I've fully processed it yet. I'm just very grateful to be able to come here, represent Canada and win, Shan said. It was Shan's first international gold medal after winning silver at the cadet world championships earlier this year and bronze in 2025.

Advertisement

Boxers Earn Bronze Medals

Boxers Mehreen Khakh of Kitchener, Ont. , and Lisandro Garcia Rebelo of Mississauga, Ont. , also earned bronze Wednesday in the women's 51-kilogram and men's 55-kilogram divisions, respectively. Khakh, 17, broke new ground as Canada's first female boxer at a Youth Olympics.

I feel super proud that I get to not only represent my country, but represent my people, represent my background, Khakh said. I started boxing five years ago just for the exercise. I'd never even thought I would have a fight, let alone be at the Youth Olympic Games, being the first-ever Canadian female boxer. Shan and Khakh were named Canada's flag-bearers for Friday's closing ceremony.

Early Judo And Skateboard Medals

Canada's first two medals came during the opening week, with Anes Mati of Anjou, Que. , winning silver in men's 66-kilogram judo and Evie Pritchard of Nanaimo, B.C. , taking bronze in women's street skateboarding in the sport's Youth Olympic debut. Pritchard, Canada's youngest athlete in Dakar at 14 and the country's top-ranked women's street skateboarder at No. 20 in the world, hopes to qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

I'm just really glad to be representing Canada. I love inspiring people, and I'm just really happy, Pritchard said. In fencing, Simon Shan stood with Serbia's Vukan Radjenovic and Belgium's Wout Van Laecke after winning gold in men's épée at the Youth Olympic Games in Diamniadio, Senegal, on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. The image was captured by THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout-OIS/IOC-Hassan Wamwayi.

Advertisement

China led with 33 medals, followed by Japan with 28, while the Russian Federation and Mexico tied with 14 each. Egypt and host Senegal collected 12 apiece - the most for African countries at the first Olympic sporting event held on the continent. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2026.