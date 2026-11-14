Canada-wide warrants issued for two teen suspects in fatal Etobicoke shooting

Toronto police have issued Canada-wide warrants for Armani Callender, 19, and Cameron Marlor, 17, in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Malik Abass in Etobicoke on Nov. 7. The shooting marked Toronto's 33rd homicide of 2026.

Toronto police have issued Canada-wide warrants for two teenage suspects in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old in Etobicoke last week, the force announced Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026.

On Nov. 7, officers responded to a shooting in the area of Rathburn Road and The East Mall at approximately 4:30 p.m. There, officials located 18-year-old Malik Abass, of Mississauga, who had been shot. He was taken to hospital by paramedics after life-saving measures but later died of his injuries.

Also read Vigil Held for 18-Year-Old Homicide Victim Malik Abass in Etobicoke

Canada Wide Warrants Issued For Two Suspects

In a news release issued Saturday, investigators say they have now identified two suspects and issued Canada-wide warrants for their arrest. 19-year-old Armani Callender, of Toronto, is wanted on charges including second-degree murder, attempted murder and two firearm-related offences. Another warrant has also been issued for 17-year-old Cameron Marlor, of Toronto, on the same four charges. Police say they obtained judicial authorization to identify Marlor, adding that authorization expires on Thursday, Nov. 19. Police also released photos of both suspects.

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The update comes just days after family and friends gathered in a laneway behind an Etobicoke townhouse complex to mourn the life of Abass. Organized by the Zumunta African Muslims Association of Canada, representatives revealed Abass came to Canada less than four years ago for a better life. We are here to continue crying about the loss of our son. He was only 18 years old.

(He) came to Canada less than four years ago for a better life, said Nurudeen Hussain of the Zumunta African Muslims Association of Canada. (This young man's) mother came with four children, and he is the second one. He's only 18. He (didn't) deserve this kind of shooting, Hussain said.

Police Address Community Trauma From Shooting

Speaking to reporters at the scene last week, Insp. Jeff Allington acknowledged the shooting's impact on the surrounding community. We understand that an event like this can be very traumatic for the community and the members that reside and work in the area, and we want to assure you that we are also concerned about this, he said.

Toronto police are asking the public to come forward with information after the Etobicoke shooting, which left a man described by police as likely in his teens or twenties dead in hospital. Police say the suspects fled the area before officers arrived. The shooting marked Toronto's 33rd homicide of 2026. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Toronto police.