Federal memos on water, Ontario waste rules, and EQAO testing reforms ignite public debate over biodiversity, landfill tariffs, and literacy assessment accuracy.

A federal memo dated November 16 warns that growing freshwater challenges threaten Canada's long-term security. Rebecca Dickson of Kaministiquia, Ontario, argues that current policies consistently prioritize drinking water while disregarding biodiversity. She insists that recognizing the role of biodiversity in maintaining water systems must become the top priority to avert an impending crisis.

Biodiversity Threatens Long Term Water Security

The list of essential functions for transborder water sources currently ends with support for biodiversity. Dickson states that consistently treating this item as the most easily disregarded function has directly resulted in the coming water crisis. While drinking water is listed first, she suggests it is actually the second most disregarded function. This function has repeatedly been sacrificed for the weakest members of society worldwide.

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The letter highlights a fundamental disconnect between policy rankings and environmental reality. Dickson argues that true security requires shifting the hierarchy of water management priorities. She believes that failing to elevate biodiversity above drinking water guarantees continued ecological degradation. This perspective challenges the standard approach to managing transborder water resources across the nation.

Ontario Waste Policy And Landfill Tariffs

Ontario has proposed removing veto rights from municipalities and forcing them to accept new landfill sites. Astra Burka of Toronto criticizes this move as a waste of time that would create an environmental catastrophe. She points out that much of Toronto's commercial waste is shipped to Michigan and New York State. Trash tariffs on these costs should have been known to policymakers before implementation.

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Burka questions the lack of a long-term plan to reduce commercial waste generation. She argues that the solution is not increasing landfills but rather reducing them through innovation. Construction waste is identified as one of the largest components of landfills in the province. The government should invest in infrastructure to repurpose this waste into new materials.

This approach would also create more jobs and reduce costs for the province. Burka suggests making it mandatory for all building materials to be audited for new construction. Renovations and demolitions should also undergo strict auditing processes. Allowing at least 20 per cent or more repurposed materials in new projects would significantly lower landfill volume.

EQAO Reading Test And Accessibility

Another letter concerns the Education Quality and Accountability Office reading test format. Rose Robertson, a special education consultant from Toronto, finds it disheartening that the agency has not figured out how to accurately test reading after 30 years. She states that the present format does not test actual reading ability. Instead, it measures general language comprehension.

Robertson argues that any student can request assistive technology to listen to a text and dictate their answer. She calls this practice prevarication and questions why it is accepted by the Ministry of Education. Without an honest analysis of reading skills, she claims no real improvement can take place. A more accurate test is desperately needed to assess true literacy levels.

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Ken Clark of Winnipeg responds that the test framework for Grades 4 to 6 does not assess visual decoding. He states that the test assesses comprehension, inference, and making connections based on words. Limitations on how students take in those words would interfere with the validity of the test results. Clark argues the EQAO will face this battle so long as it calls its test a test of reading.

Community Impact And Future Steps

Deb McIntosh of Sudbury notes that waste management has never been simple. She asks if the most expensive solutions are necessary. Organics diversion is proposed to address food and yard waste that generate odour and methane. She argues that these materials should be processed into useful products instead of being dumped or burned.

Diversion programs require effort and stronger government policies. McIntosh notes that many residents dislike being told how to manage waste. They are even less enthusiastic about paying higher taxes for new landfills. New landfills or incinerators would cost hundreds of millions of dollars. Whether publicly or privately funded, those costs ultimately fall on taxpayers.

Expanded diversion programs would be more affordable for the province. McIntosh emphasizes that this path requires political courage and community commitment. The debate over water security, waste tariffs, and literacy testing highlights deep societal challenges. Each issue demands specific, actionable policies rather than vague administrative adjustments.