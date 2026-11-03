Canada US Trade Negotiations and Midterm Election Impact Analysis

Carlo Dade of University of Calgary discusses the limited impact of US midterms on Canada US trade talks, highlighting US capacity constraints and long term energy strategy shifts.

Trade negotiations between Canada and the United States are showing signs of progress just as the midterm elections approach. Carlo Dade from the University of Calgary joins Michael Higgins to analyze the dynamics of these critical discussions. The interview has been edited for length and clarity to provide readers with a focused perspective on the current diplomatic landscape.

US Administration Spin Cycle and Negotiation Realities

Carlo Dade suggests that recent announcements regarding trade deals are part of a strategic spin cycle leading up to the midterm elections. He notes that it is always difficult to determine the true intentions of the Trump administration during such politically charged periods. Despite the noise, Dade believes there have been no major substantive changes in the actual negotiations with Canada.

Also read Alaska businesses hit by US$9,100 tariff bill as trade war becomes midterm issue

He points out that similar public statements were made by the administration regarding Mexico just two weeks prior. This pattern suggests that the current buzz may not reflect genuine breakthroughs in the trade talks. The negotiations with the twenty-one other countries involved were difficult, and the discussions with Mexico followed a similarly complex path.

Dade advises looking past the immediate political maneuvering. He asserts that there will be no immediate progress visible before the midterm elections. Furthermore, he expects that substantive advancements will likely be delayed until after the voting concludes. This perspective emphasizes the need for patience from Canadian stakeholders awaiting concrete outcomes.

Stakeholder Engagement and US Capacity Constraints

Michael Higgins questions the willingness of the Carney government to engage in this revival of trade talks. Carlo Dade responds that all governments remain committed to engagement, but the United States faces significant capacity constraints. The American negotiating team is managing discussions with twenty-one other countries simultaneously.

Advertisement

In addition to the broad roster of nations, the United States continues specific talks with Vietnam and India. This expansive portfolio means that Canada is competing for time and attention with numerous other global partners. Mexico also remains a significant factor in the American negotiation schedule, further dividing their resources.

Dade characterizes the United States Trade Representative as a bureaucracy that is not particularly large. He notes that four of the twenty-one negotiations broke off at the last minute or after being signed. This administrative reality limits the speed at which new deals can be finalized. Consequently, Canada must navigate these logistical bottlenecks alongside political ones.

The expert estimates a twenty percent chance that his analysis regarding the lack of immediate progress will prove correct. This low probability underscores the uncertainty surrounding the timeline for a finalized agreement. Canadian officials must prepare for a prolonged period of negotiation and diplomatic maneuvering.

Keystone XL and Long Term Energy Strategy Shifts

Rumors about reviving the Keystone XL pipeline highlight the role of energy exports in the trade dialogue. Dade confirms that energy exports from Canadian provinces have always held importance for the administration. There is a strong desire for the project when both federal and provincial governments engage directly.

However, the immediate political landscape poses challenges to quick resolution. Eight to ten potential new candidates from the Democratic Socialist of America movement could enter the House of Representatives. This group holds views that are not favorable toward Canadian energy or fossil fuels in general.

Advertisement

A shift in the House composition may benefit Canada in the long term. Yet, it will not have an immediate impact on the tariff issues currently at stake. The structural changes will not make a difference to the tariffs or the immediate challenges faced by the trading partners.

The impact on Keystone XL will likely be realized years from now. It may influence the next administration or the Democratic administration should they gain power. This long term perspective separates immediate political noise from enduring policy trends.

European Union Diversification and Generational Trade Goals

Talks with the European Union represent a significant step toward economic diversification for Canada. A recent summit on Canadian soil highlighted the concept of an association without accession. This approach aims to secure closer ties without full membership in the European Union.

Canada has experienced similar pushes for diversification in the past, such as during the Nixon administration tariffs in 1971. That time, the Nixon administration settled issues and ended tariffs within four months. The current situation has persisted across two Canadian administrations, indicating a more complex global environment.

Canadian businesses now recognize the seriousness of the need to diversify away from US dependence. A business panel survey revealed a strong preference for the European market. This preference is driven by the likelihood of increased tariffs from the United States.

Longer term, a relationship with Europe opens potential links to Asia through the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement. This generational challenge requires initial steps and investments. Success in this area would fundamentally change the global trade landscape for Canada.