Canada US Auto Trade Negotiations Viability Mark Carney

Prime Minister Mark Carney outlines Canada's strict stance in trade talks with the United States, emphasizing that preserving the auto sector's long-term viability is non-negotiable despite intense pressure. The article details ongoing bilateral discussions, tariff impacts, and immediate industrial consequences for Canadian manufacturers.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has declared that Canada is making significant progress in complex negotiations with the United States, specifically focusing on preserving the long-term viability of the Canadian auto sector. He characterized discussions regarding automobile manufacturing as one of the most challenging aspects of the broader trade dialogue with Washington. Mr. Carney stated unequivocally that he will not accept any agreement that would jeopardize the survival of Canada's automotive industry.

Carney Trump Bilateral Trade Talks Progress

Speaking to reporters during a diplomatic trip to Manila, where he announced the conclusion of trade agreement talks with the Philippines, Mr. Carney emphasized his red line regarding any potential deal with the United States. He referenced a lengthy and substantive conversation held with U.S. President Donald Trump just prior to departing for his current international journey, which includes visits to Dublin and various summits across Asia. Participants in that call included White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, among other key officials.

Also read Carney aware of 'some aspects' of Stellantis auto plant sale, but says company still broke deal

The Prime Minister indicated that Canada is pursuing a one-on-one bilateral agreement aimed at scaling back the current U.S. tariffs that apply to steel, aluminum, and automobiles. He confirmed that while there is a possibility of reaching a deal, the process is not yet complete. Mr. Carney stressed that the sustainability of the auto industry, which relies heavily on continued market access to the United States, is a non-negotiable priority for the Canadian government.

USMCA Tariff Impact Economic Challenges

The Trump administration recently imposed a twenty-five percent tariff on Canadian-made autos, excluding a carve-out for U.S. parts integrated into the vehicles. This measure has placed severe pressure on an industry that exports nearly ninety percent of its production to the United States. The financial strain is already evident, as the value of Canadian passenger car and light truck exports to the U.S. dropped nearly twelve percent from 2024 to 2025, with projections indicating even lower figures for 2026.

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In August, Washington proposed lowering the headline tariff rate to fifteen percent as part of a broader trade deal. This proposal would have reduced sectoral duties under Section 232 tariffs for several key Canadian industries but would not have extended tariff relief to medium- and heavy-duty trucks. Many industry stakeholders criticized this offer, supporting Prime Minister Mark Carney's decision to reject the terms and walk away from those specific negotiations.

Stellantis Brampton Plant Sale Risk

While the rejection of the August proposal was praised by some, it has left the sector in an unsustainable status quo, increasing pressure on the government to protect automotive jobs. Multinational automaker Stellantis is currently attempting to sell its idled Brampton, Ontario, plant to an armored vehicle manufacturer. This development highlights the immediate economic risks facing the region if no viable alternative is secured quickly by stakeholders.

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly reported that Ottawa, the Ontario government, and the union representing workers at the facility have presented an aggressive package to Stellantis. The goal is to prevent the sale of the idled factory to defense contractor Roshel Inc. Minister Joly stated that all parties remain in solution mode to keep the plant operational under Canadian ownership or management.

EV Investment Industry Competitiveness Future

Prime Minister Mark Carney declined to provide specific details about the government package aimed at saving the Brampton facility, noting that implications would be revealed at an appropriate time. He argued that Canada is making headway on terms within the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement that will leave a path to profitability for Canadian auto production. This progress is attributed to the mutual benefit that the competitiveness of the Canadian sector provides to the U.S. industry.

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Mr. Carney explained that the long-term competitiveness of the U.S. auto sector is determined by multiple factors, including the degree of integration with the Canadian auto sector. He noted that the North American auto industry as a whole faces significant competitive challenges due to rapid changes in technology and the shift toward electric vehicles. This transition will require substantial investment to ensure the industry remains competitive globally in the coming years.