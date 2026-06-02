Canada Unveils Six Priority Sectors for Green Investment Taxonomy

Canada's new green investment taxonomy focuses on electricity, buildings, transportation, mining, manufacturing, and forestry to attract $115 billion annually for net-zero goals.

Canada is making significant strides in its climate action efforts with the development of a made-in- Canada guidebook designed to certify green and transitional investments. The Canadian Taxonomy and Transition Planning Council, a body responsible for this initiative, has identified six key industrial sectors to focus on over the next 18 months.

These sectors include electricity, buildings, transportation, mining, manufacturing, and forestry. The goal is to attract over $115 billion annually to help the country achieve its net-zero emissions targets. The taxonomy will provide a clear framework for investors, ensuring that capital is directed towards projects that meet specific climate objectives and are not vulnerable to accusations of greenwashing.

According to Marlene Puffer, chair of the council, the selection of these sectors was a balancing act between tackling sectors with substantial emissions, achieving early impact, and leveraging strong taxonomies already existing in other jurisdictions. Interoperability, or the ease with which the Canadian taxonomy can be compared with those in other countries, is a key principle. The council plans to have three sectors ready by the end of 2025 and the remaining three by 2027.

The development of this taxonomy incorporates extensive stakeholder consultation, beginning with a month-long blitz starting July 9, 2025. During this period, the council will seek feedback on a draft report titled Canadian Sustainable Finance Taxonomy Methods and Frameworks Report. This report will guide decisions on which activities will be deemed taxonomy aligned. The taxonomy will set out sector-specific criteria for green investments, such as renewable energy, and transitional investments, such as technologies for decarbonizing high-emitting industrial processes.

The council emphasizes that the document will be credible, usable for investors, specific to Canada's economy and geography, and dynamic enough to adapt to scientific and technological changes. More than 60 experts from institutional investment, academic, regulatory, and non-governmental organizations are involved through financial services and technical advisory groups. The initiative is overseen by an investor-led organization called Business Future Pathways, with research and technical aspects managed by the Canadian Climate Institute.

The initial phase focuses on activities that reduce climate impact, reflecting the urgency of cutting global emissions. Once completed, the taxonomy could expand to include climate resilience, water and marine protection, pollution control, biodiversity, and circular economy. Consultation will invite input from business, NGO, scientific, and civil-society representatives on screening criteria, investment categories, and planned measures to do no significant harm and ensure minimum social safeguards. These safeguards include protecting Indigenous rights, general human rights, and environmental and social values.

The council is making a concerted effort to integrate the work of Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Commission and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. This effort aligns with Canada's broader push to accelerate major energy, mining, and infrastructure developments, often fast-tracked through the Major Projects Office. Puffer noted that the MPO could potentially use the taxonomy to classify projects as aligned with net-zero goals.

The Canadian taxonomy is part of a global trend, with at least 60 other jurisdictions having adopted or developing similar frameworks. Despite geopolitical uncertainties, investors continue to support green guidebooks as essential tools for directing capital towards sustainable outcomes





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