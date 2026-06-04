Canada Unveils National AI Strategy to Boost Literacy, Trust, and Adoption with $2.3 Billion Investment

The federal government has released a new AI strategy focused on training, trust, and job creation, but faces criticism over lack of detail on privacy and job displacement.

OTTAWA - The federal government has unveiled a comprehensive new artificial intelligence strategy aimed at boosting AI literacy, trust, and adoption across Canada . Prime Minister Mark Carney , announcing the long-awaited plan in Toronto, highlighted a concerning reality: Canada lags behind many nations in AI training, literacy, and public trust.

He emphasized that closing this adoption gap is essential for Canada's future competitiveness and innovation. The strategy includes free AI learning kits and courses for all Canadians, ensuring post-secondary students have access to trusted AI agents. A total of $2.3 billion in new and expanded funding will support these initiatives, alongside promised privacy and online harms legislation to address surveillance pricing, chatbot safety, and deepfakes.

The government will also invest $50 million in the AI safety institute, launch a certification program for trustworthy AI, and promote transparency through measures like content watermarking. Opposition parties criticized the plan as vague and insufficient, with Conservative and NDP MPs warning it fails to protect privacy, security, and jobs.

The strategy predicts the creation of up to 90,000 AI-related jobs for youth and 250,000 new jobs overall by 2031, adopting a pro‑worker approach that augments human expertise rather than replacing it. To drive commercialization, $500 million will expand the Regional AI Initiative, and $500 million will establish a Canadian Tech Growth Fund to invest in promising AI firms. While sovereignty is a theme, the plan relies on previously announced $2 billion for compute infrastructure instead of new funding.

It also pledges $200 million for high‑impact public‑good projects, starting with health outcomes, and aims to strengthen Canada's global AI research leadership by expanding the Canada CIFAR AI Chairs program. International cooperation on AI governance is also a priority





SooToday / 🏆 8. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Artificial Intelligence Canada AI Strategy Mark Carney AI Literacy Privacy Legislation Chatbot Safety Jobs Innovation Tech Funding

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Canada's AI Strategy to Tackle Safety Concerns and Low Public TrustAhead of the federal government's unveiling of its long-awaited artificial intelligence strategy, experts warn that Canada remains among the least enthusiastic countries in the world about AI, and that Canadians' excitement has dropped since last year. The strategy, titled 'AI for All,' will focus on unleashing the economic potential of AI while building Canadians' trust in the technology. However, experts caution that the government needs to move more swiftly to address safety concerns around AI and the potential for mass unemployment.

Read more »

Canada Unveils AI Strategy to Promote Widespread Adoption and LiteracyAhead of Prime Minister Mark Carney's federal government unveiling its long-awaited artificial intelligence strategy, experts discuss what to expect from the plan, including widespread adoption, literacy, and safety concerns.

Read more »

Carney unveils AI strategy, says tech will be built with safety, reliability, sovereignty in mindPrime Minister Mark Carney officially unveiled Canada's long-awaited artificial intelligence strategy on Thursday, saying his government's approach will ensure the technology is built with safety, reliability and sovereignty in mind.

Read more »

Canada Unveils New Artificial Intelligence StrategyCanada's new artificial intelligence strategy has drawn swift reactions from various stakeholders, including business and labour leaders, opposition politicians, and technology experts. The strategy aims to build safe, reliable, and sovereign AI for workers and businesses, but critics argue it falls short of providing a clear and focused plan to achieve its objectives.

Read more »