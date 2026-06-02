Canada Unveils Multi‑Billion Dollar AI Strategy Featuring New Tech Growth Fund and Sovereign Wealth Investments

Ottawa is set to roll out a comprehensive artificial intelligence plan that creates a Canadian Tech Growth Fund, expands compute subsidies, and taps the Canada Strong Fund to boost AI research, industry adoption and responsible governance across the country.

Canada is poised to unveil a sweeping artificial intelligence (AI) strategy that will channel billions of dollars into the domestic tech ecosystem, support the creation of sovereign AI infrastructure and accelerate the adoption of AI tools across businesses and government services.

The centerpiece of the plan is a new Canadian Tech Growth Fund, a multi‑billion‑dollar vehicle that will take equity stakes in early‑stage startups and help them scale by providing capital, mentorship and access to high‑performance computing resources. According to a source familiar with the details, the fund will be seeded with hundreds of millions of dollars and will operate alongside existing programs such as the Business Development Bank of Canada's venture initiatives and the Strategic Innovation Fund.

While the source cannot be named publicly, the announcement is expected later this week and will mark the first major infusion of public money into Canada's fledgling AI sector since the Pan‑Canadian AI Strategy was launched in 2017. The new funding model builds on the AI Compute Access Fund, a $300‑million program created in April 2024 under the previous administration of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

That fund was designed to subsidise the expensive compute costs that Canadian companies face when training large language models or other generative AI systems. The programme was overwhelmed with applications after its launch, underscoring how critical affordable compute is for emerging firms. The upcoming strategy will top up the Compute Access Fund and will also draw on the Canada Strong Fund, a sovereign‑wealth‑style pool with an initial $25‑billion budget that will be allocated over three years.

The Canada Strong Fund is intended for larger, later‑stage deals, while the Canadian Tech Growth Fund will focus on smaller, high‑potential investments. Together, the two funds are expected to create a pipeline of capital that supports everything from research‑grade prototypes to commercial AI products. Beyond financing, the strategy places a strong emphasis on responsible AI adoption and public trust.

The government will open a consultation on transparency measures, including the possible requirement for digital watermarks on AI‑generated media and mandatory disclosures when automated decision‑making systems are used in the public sector. A separate pillar of the plan aims to expand a national health‑data initiative that will allow researchers to safely access de‑identified patient records, with the goal of training AI models that can improve diagnosis, personalize treatment plans and ease pressure on Canada's overstretched health system.

The policy also calls for modernising privacy and online‑safety legislation, expanding AI‑focused skills training, and fostering partnerships with allied nations to help Canadian firms reach global markets. Public opinion on AI remains mixed: a recent poll found that 34 percent of Canadians view AI as beneficial to society, while 36 percent see it as harmful, reflecting concerns about job displacement, misinformation and over‑reliance on automated systems.

By blending substantial financial support with robust governance frameworks, Ottawa hopes to position Canada as a leader in both AI innovation and ethical deployment, retaining top talent that has increasingly been drawn to U.S. tech giants such as OpenAI, Anthropic, Nvidia and Microsoft. The upcoming announcement is the first concrete step in a strategy that was originally slated for release at the end of 2025 but has been accelerated in response to rapid advances in generative AI worldwide.

If successful, the plan could see Canada transition from a research‑centric AI nation to a full‑stack AI economy, where home‑grown models, chips and cloud services compete on the global stage while safeguarding the public interest





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