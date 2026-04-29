Canada Unlikely to Mandate Porn Site Age Checks in Online Harms Bill, Minister Says

Canadian Identity Minister Marc Miller says the federal government will not follow Britain's example of requiring age verification for pornography websites in its upcoming online harms legislation. While acknowledging a senator's private member's bill on age checks, Miller believes the main bill should focus on removing child sexual abuse material and self-harm content. An expert panel is studying age assurance, social media bans for under-16s, and AI chatbot restrictions amid growing provincial and international actions.

Canadian Minister of Canadian Identity Marc Miller has stated that the federal government is unlikely to follow the United Kingdom's lead by incorporating mandatory age verification for pornography websites into its upcoming online harms legislation.

In an interview with The Globe and Mail, Miller acknowledged the merit of a private member's bill introduced by Senator Julie Miville-Dechêne, which recently passed the Senate and would require adult content sites to verify users are at least 18 years old. However, he expressed skepticism about adopting the rigorous age-checking mechanisms seen in Britain's 2023 Online Safety Act, which mandates robust verification methods such as photo ID or credit card checks.

Miller emphasized that his department's forthcoming online harms bill, primarily designed to compel platforms to swiftly remove child sexual abuse material and content encouraging self-harm among minors, is not the appropriate vehicle for such age verification requirements. The minister's comments come amid a broader national debate on protecting children online, with several provinces considering restrictions on cellphone and social media use in schools while the federal government deliberates its next steps.

In March, Miller reconvened a panel of 11 experts to advise on the scope and design of the online harms bill. The expert group has been tasked with examining practical considerations, including whether proposed measures would be enforceable, effective, or could lead to unintended consequences.

The government has specifically asked the panel to evaluate the potential inclusion of age assurance requirements for accessing pornographic content, as well as a possible federal ban on social media use for children under 16 and age restrictions for artificial intelligence chatbots. These discussions reflect growing international momentum, as Australia implemented a social media ban for under-16s last year, Britain is considering similar measures, and Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew announced a provincial ban on young people using social media and AI chatbots.

The list of questions provided to the expert panel includes determining the appropriate age threshold for such bans and whether both regulated social media services and chatbot services should be subject to the same requirements. The panel is also asked to consider whether minimum age requirements for account creation should be part of a more detailed legislated Duty to Protect Children, and whether mechanisms should exist to review or adjust age limits as evidence evolves.

The experts have been specifically warned to flag any unintended consequences arising from age assurance requirements, including potential impacts on privacy and civil liberties. Senator Miville-Dechêne's private member's bill, which has cleared the Senate but awaits sponsorship in the House of Commons, proposes fines of up to $250,000 for a first offence and $500,000 for subsequent offences if adult sites make pornographic material available to a young person.

The bill leaves it to the government to determine the specific methods for age verification or estimation, which could include age-estimation technology such as facial or hand scanning, provided these are operated by a third-party organization with strong privacy protections. The government's expert group has been asked to assess how such age checks would align with or depart from this proposed legislation.

Alisson Lévesque, spokesperson for Miller, confirmed the government is aware of the senator's bill and has reconvened the expert advisory group to study emerging issues from rapidly evolving technologies. However, the bill has drawn criticism from Ethical Capital Partners, a Canada-based private equity firm that owns Aylo, one of the world's largest operators of pornographic sites including Pornhub. Critics argue that age verification measures could infringe on privacy rights and create data security risks.

As the government navigates these complex issues, Miller maintains that the primary focus of the online harms bill remains on combating child sexual abuse material and protecting minors from self-harm content, rather than implementing broad age verification for adult content. The debate highlights the tension between protecting children online and preserving privacy and free expression, with the expert panel's recommendations expected to shape the final legislation in the coming months





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