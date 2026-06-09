Canada-U.S. Trade Talks: Balancing Dependence and Independence

Prime Minister Mark Carney's push to lessen dependence on the U.S. is colliding with a stubborn reality: access to American markets remains a crucial part of Canada's appeal to prospective trading partners. Global companies investing in Canada are urging leaders to re-commit to the trade pact which is due for renewal on July 1, according to lobbying records.

A panel of journalists weighs in on CUSMA talks, U.S. demands and whether Canada can avoid making costly concessions. Prime Minister Mark Carney has captured global attention by championing the idea of an alliance of mid-level economic powers that would operate beyond U.S. President Donald Trump’s increasingly protectionist United States.

Yet Carney’s push to lessen dependence on the U.S. is colliding with a stubborn reality: access to American markets remains a crucial part of Canada’s appeal to prospective trading partners, according to interviews with a dozen government officials and business leaders. Since winning the election in April 2025, Carney’s team has led four trade missions, including two to Asia, seeking foreign investment in mining, engineering and infrastructure projects.

A fifth, the largest so far, is headed to Japan later this month. But Canadian officials acknowledge that the main draw for many potential trading partners is the prospect of gaining tariff-free access to the world’s largest market through Canada’s participation in the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA). Carney regularly touts Canada’s preferential access to the U.S. market, noting that more than 85 per cent of bilateral trade remains tariff-free.

Global companies investing in Canada are urging leaders to re-commit to the trade pact which is due for renewal on July 1, according to lobbying records. The agreement, negotiated in Trump’s first term, requires all three countries to review the deal by the July deadline and decide whether to extend it for another 16 years, or on an annual basis for 10 years. Countries can also quit the agreement with six months’ notice.

The agreement allows duty-free entry to products - provided sufficient production takes place within North America. While the U.S. has started talks with Mexico to renew the agreement, it’s not clear when the U.S. will begin formal negotiations with Canada. For companies investing in Canada, the outcome of those discussions is a subject of intense interest. The auto sector - dominated by Japanese automakers Toyota and Honda - is a prime example.

Canada’s lobbying registry shows that Toyota lobbied for the CUSMA free trade deal on 13 of the 14 occasions it engaged with the government this year. Honda raised the trade deal during 21 of its 27 contacts with the federal government, the lobbying records show, citing ‘the need to ensure protections for North America’s integrated automobile industry and supplier network. ’ Canadian lobbying records only indicate the companies’ topic of concern.

Besides Japanese firms, lobbying records show Sweden’s Volvo Group has urged Ottawa to ‘maintain the CUSMA as is’ while South Korea’s Kia Corp. warned changes to the pact could raise costs and cause job losses. Honda, Volvo and Kia did not respond to requests for comment on their lobbying efforts. Toyota declined to comment on lobbying. Carney’s office directed a request for comments to Canada’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which oversees trade.

‘Strengthening Canada’s longstanding economic partnership with the United States and expanding our trade relationships are mutually reinforcing priorities,’ the ministry said in an emailed response. In response to Reuters’ questions, Mexico’s Economic Minister Marcelo Ebrard said that many global firms choose Mexico as a regional hub for North American production.

Under Carney, Canada has signed a trade deal with Indonesia, an investment pact with the United Arab Emirates, and is aiming to secure agreements with the Philippines, Thailand, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and India as well as the South American trade bloc Mercosur this year. Canada has also inked a more limited trade deal with China and pushed to increase trade with Japan, Vietnam, Pakistan and Bangladesh, Sidhu said





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Canada-U.S. Trade Talks Prime Minister Mark Carney CUSMA Talks U.S. Demands Canada's Dependence On U.S. Markets Global Companies Investing In Canada Lobbying Records Japanese Automakers Toyota And Honda Volvo Group South Korea’S Kia Corp. Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) Access To American Markets Tariff-Free Access To The U.S. Market Mutually Reinforcing Priorities Mexico's Economic Minister Marcelo Ebrard Global Firms Choosing Mexico As A Regional Hub Canada's Trade Deals With Indonesia The United Arab Emirates And More

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