Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc chairs the tenth meeting of the Canada-U.S. Economic Relations Advisory Committee on Thursday amid ongoing negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement with the United States.

Canadian Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc is scheduled to chair the upcoming meeting of the Advisory Committee on Canada-U.S. Economic Relations on Thursday, according to reports from CTV News. This strategic gathering occurs just days after Prime Minister Mark Carney indicated that progress is being made toward a comprehensive bilateral trade agreement with the United States, despite several critical issues remaining unresolved. The Prime Minister acknowledged during an appearance in Manila on Saturday that while the possibility of a deal exists, the two nations are not yet at the finish line.

High-Level Negotiations And Strategic Progress

Prime Minister Mark Carney emphasized that substantive discussions are underway, citing a long and detailed conversation he had with U.S. President Donald Trump, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, and White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller before departing for his international travel itinerary. Carney stated that while there is clear movement toward an agreement, significant hurdles persist, particularly within the highly sensitive auto sector. The Prime Minister stressed that neither side should expect an immediate resolution, as the complexity of the economic relationship requires careful, methodical negotiation to ensure mutual benefit for both economies.

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Advisory Committee Role And Recent Activity

The upcoming session on Thursday will mark the tenth time the Advisory Committee has convened since April, underscoring the sustained intensity of diplomatic efforts between the two governments. A spokesperson for Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc confirmed the minister will preside over the session but declined to disclose the full list of attendees. The previous meeting, held on October 22, was also chaired by LeBlanc and featured key figures such as Chief Trade Negotiator Janice Charette and U.S. Ambassador Mark Wiseman, highlighting the continuity of high-level engagement in these talks.

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Expert Insights On Canadian Negotiating Tactics

During a separate parliamentary appearance on Monday at the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development, three former ambassadors provided testimony that reflected strong confidence in the current Canadian diplomatic approach. Former Canadian Ambassador to the United States David MacNaughton and former U.S. Ambassador to Canada David Cohen both praised the competence of the Canadian negotiating team, with Cohen expressing relentless optimism regarding the future of bilateral relations. Cohen noted that the strategic composition of the team has significantly strengthened Canada's position in these complex negotiations, offering a reassuring perspective on the country's diplomatic leverage.

Confidentiality And The Path To A Deal

Both former ambassadors emphasized the importance of maintaining strategic confidentiality to preserve negotiating leverage, a sentiment echoed by David MacNaughton who advised against discussing political or negotiating strategies in public. MacNaughton argued that revealing strategic details could undermine the process, stating that effective strategy requires discretion rather than public announcement. These insights suggest that the Canadian government is prioritizing a behind-closed-doors approach to secure the best possible outcome, a tactic that Cohen believes has further fortified Canada's hand in the ongoing discussions with the United States.