Hockey Canada says players have not seen jerseys required for 2026 IIHF Women's Worlds

Hockey Canada says its players have yet to see the jerseys they will be required to wear at the 2026 IIHF Women's World Championship, starting Friday against Sweden in Herning, Denmark, amid a dispute over commercial rights.

Hockey Canada says its players have yet to see the jerseys they will be required to wear at the 2026 IIHF Women's World Championship. The organization said in a release Wednesday that Canada will be required to wear jerseys designed by the International Ice Hockey Federation and its jersey supplier True Hockey.

The requirement starts Friday, when the women's national team faces Sweden in Herning, Denmark. Canada opens its tournament on Friday against Sweden. The team is looking for a record 14th title. Canada will be wearing an unfamiliar jersey at this week's IIHF Women's World Championship in Denmark.

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Hockey Canada Unaware of TRUE Hockey Jersey Designs

Hockey Canada confirmed on Wednesday that the team is obligated to don a jersey made by TRUE Hockey, the IIHF's official manufacturer, and not their own by Bauer. In the statement, Hockey Canada confirmed that the team has yet to even see what they will be wearing.

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"While we have yet to see the jersey Canada will be playing in on Friday, our team remains focused on the tournament and representing our country proudly on and off the ice," the statement said. The requirement comes during a dispute between member nations and the IIHF over the control of commercial rights for national team jerseys.

The IIHF announced an agreement with True Hockey in a press release last October that stated the company would be the "exclusive supplier of team uniforms and apparel for all IIHF member national associations for all international events" beginning in 2026-27. Hockey Canada and USA Hockey, meanwhile, have apparel and jersey contracts of their own in place with Bauer and CCM, respectively, and have been pushing back in a Swiss court.

IIHF Exclusive Deal Sparks Commercial Rights Dispute

IIHF bylaws state it has final approval on jersey designs. The possibility of wearing generic uniforms was raised last week by TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnson and Hailey Salvian in The Athletic. The IIHF and Hockey Canada, along with USA Hockey, have been embroiled in a dispute over commercial rights to jerseys. In 2025, the IIHF signed an exclusive deal with TRUE Hockey.

Hockey Canada already had an agreement in place with Bauer on a deal through 2033-2034. Which agreement supersedes the other had been the source of legal action with Hockey Canada contending that statute 24.3 in the IIHF's bylaws grant "all rights related to their national team logo, emblem and uniform design" to Member National Associations.

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Hockey Canada and USA Hockey filed for a temporary injunction after a September IIHF congress ruled that the organization had the authority to override the statute, but the injunction was ultimately lifted. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2026.