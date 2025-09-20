Canada to Roll Out 'Buy Canadian' Policy to Boost Domestic Industries

The Canadian government is set to implement a 'Buy Canadian' policy aimed at strengthening the domestic economy and making it more resilient to global economic shocks. The policy, expected to begin in November and fully implemented by spring 2026, will prioritize Canadian suppliers in federal procurement, with details to be revealed in the upcoming fall budget.

The Canadian government, under Prime Minister Mark Carney, is preparing to implement a ' Buy Canadian ' policy aimed at boosting domestic industries and making the Canadian economy more resilient to global shocks. This initiative, which will be featured in the upcoming fall federal budget, is expected to be rolled out in stages, with initial elements taking effect as early as November and the full policy in place by the spring of 2026, according to a senior federal source.

This source, who requested anonymity, revealed that the November budget will be crucial in detailing the specifics of the policy and will likely include new funding to support its implementation. The government is navigating the complexities of establishing an assertive policy while ensuring compliance with existing free trade agreements. The source indicated that the details of whether separate legislation or new spending will be required were still being finalized. This policy, spearheaded by Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne, Industry Minister Mélanie Joly, and Procurement Minister Joël Lightbound, with the latter responsible for its execution, intends to prioritize Canadian suppliers and their products in all federal spending. The government, as the largest buyer of goods and services in the country, spends approximately $37 billion annually, with Public Services and Procurement Canada and Shared Services Canada accounting for 75 percent of these purchases.\Prime Minister Carney announced the policy alongside other measures designed to bolster sectors heavily affected by tariffs, particularly those from the United States and China. These measures include a 'reskilling' package to train 50,000 workers and a $5-billion fund to assist trade-dependent businesses in adapting to changing economic conditions. The 'Buy Canadian' policy itself, according to a federal government backgrounder, will mandate that both domestic and foreign suppliers contracting with the federal government source key materials from Canadian companies in defense and construction procurements that exceed a specific threshold. The scope of this obligation will extend to infrastructure spending, grants, contributions, and loans, applying to federal agencies and Crown corporations not previously subject to these requirements. This policy is particularly welcomed by sectors like the Canadian steel industry, which has been advocating for a 'Buy Canadian steel' policy to protect jobs threatened by U.S. tariffs. Currently, only about a third of the steel used in Canada comes from domestic sources, with the remainder imported, primarily from the United States and other foreign sources. The Canadian Steel Producers Association has asserted that domestic producers have the capacity to replace over 80 percent of imported steel, but they are often undercut by unfair trading practices.\While the policy aims to strengthen the domestic economy, concerns have been raised about its potential impact on certain sectors. An analysis by BMO Economics suggests that a shift towards buying Canadian could add roughly $10 billion to the economy annually, but it could also lead to higher costs. Some sectors, such as the renewable energy industry, rely heavily on foreign components for their operations. For instance, battery storage, solar, and wind power generation often depend on parts sourced from various countries. Fernando Melo, the senior director of federal policy and public affairs for the Canadian Renewable Energy Association, warned that overly restrictive requirements could introduce significant complications and delays to renewable energy projects, which are crucial for powering Canada's economy. He stated that the policy, depending on its implementation, could negatively impact the renewable energy sector and potential projects capable of generating 31,000 megawatts of renewable energy. The industry depends on components sourced from various countries like Colorado, Germany, and Vietnam for critical items such as wind turbine blades and solar panel racking. This complex interplay between supporting domestic industries and ensuring competitive costs presents a significant challenge for policymakers as they design and implement the 'Buy Canadian' policy, aiming to balance economic resilience with practical considerations for various sectors





