Canada to Pitch Digital Financial Innovators to Global Markets through Trade Mission

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne has proposed a digital trade mission to promote Canada's payments and fintech companies to global markets as Ottawa reroutes trade partnerships. The mission aims to showcase Canada's digital financial innovators to potential partners and foster international collaboration in the financial sector.

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne has proposed holding a digital trade mission to pitch Canada 's payments and fintech companies to global markets as Ottawa reroutes trade partnerships.

He pitched the mission to a room of financial services executives and business leaders at a conference held Wednesday by Payments Canada in Toronto. He suggested the trade mission could promote Canada's digital financial innovators to potential partners globally.

"We often do these trade missions, which is more on the product side," Mr. Champagne said. "A lot of our digital services, we can bring to the world. The world is craving for what Canada has to offer. And that might be something that we could – if people in the room want to come with us – we could create something.





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Canada Trade Mission Payments Fintech Global Markets Digital Financial Innovators Potential Partners International Collaboration Financial Sector

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