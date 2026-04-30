Canada to Limit Mail Search Powers to Police, Targeting Drug Trafficking

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree announced a revised proposal granting police the authority to search and seize mail, specifically addressing a loophole used for trafficking small quantities of drugs like fentanyl. The powers will require a warrant and will not extend to Canada Post staff or other government officials.

The Canadian government is proposing changes to mail search and seizure protocols, aiming to bolster national security and address the growing issue of illicit drug trafficking .

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree clarified that the proposed powers will be strictly limited to police officers, requiring a warrant for any search. This adjustment comes after the initial proposal, outlined in the spring economic statement, faced scrutiny regarding the breadth of authority it would grant. Originally, the plan considered allowing various government officials, including Canada Post employees, to access and search mail.

However, recognizing concerns about privacy and potential overreach, the government has narrowed the scope to focus solely on law enforcement. The impetus for this legislative change stems from a perceived legal loophole that currently protects packages under 500 grams from routine search. Anandasangaree explained that this loophole is actively exploited by individuals involved in trafficking, particularly those dealing in dangerous substances like fentanyl.

By sending small, untraceable quantities of drugs through the mail, traffickers circumvent existing security measures and contribute to the ongoing opioid crisis. Closing this gap, the minister argues, is crucial for protecting communities and disrupting the supply chain of illicit drugs. The government believes that granting police the authority to search these smaller packages, with appropriate judicial oversight, will significantly enhance their ability to intercept these shipments and bring perpetrators to justice.

This isn't an isolated effort; it's part of a broader strategy to strengthen Canada’s border security and combat criminal activity. This proposal is a direct consequence of the fragmentation of Bill C-2, the initial comprehensive border bill, into smaller, more manageable pieces of legislation. Modifications to Canada’s asylum process, originally contained within Bill C-2, were enacted earlier this year.

Furthermore, in March, the government introduced new legislation designed to expand police access to online data and information, reflecting a commitment to leveraging technology in the fight against crime. Anandasangaree emphasized that the government is carefully balancing the need for enhanced security with the fundamental rights and privacy of citizens. The warrant requirement is a key component of this balance, ensuring that searches are conducted only with reasonable grounds and judicial authorization.

The government anticipates further discussion and debate on this proposal as it moves through the legislative process, and remains open to feedback from stakeholders and the public. The aim is to create a system that is both effective in preventing criminal activity and respectful of individual liberties. The funding announcement related to security at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Toronto, where Anandasangaree made these statements, underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of major national events





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Canada Public Safety Mail Search Drug Trafficking Fentanyl Bill C-2 Police Powers Security Warrant Asylum Process

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