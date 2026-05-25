Canada to Lease 10 Firefighting Planes and Helicopters to Fight Wildfires

The federal government is leasing 10 new firefighting planes and helicopters to help provinces and territories respond to wildfires this summer. The new assets will boost national firefighting surge capacity by increasing provincial and territorial access to aircraft during periods of intense wildfire activity.

The federal government is leasing 10 new firefighting planes and helicopters to help provinces and territories respond to wildfires this summer, Emergency Management Minister Eleanor Olszewski said.

Provincial and territorial wildfire agencies will be able to request the use of four air tankers, one spotter plane and five heavy lift helicopters to fight wildfires, she said. In a news release, the government says the new assets will boost national firefighting surge capacity by increasing provincial and territorial access to aircraft during periods of intense wildfire activity.

The release says it is the first time Ottawa will have federal firefighting planes to loan to the provinces, paid for by a new $317-million budget allocation to establish a national aerial firefighting surge capacity. The government says the assets will be positioned within Canada based on fire activity forecasts and current wildfire activity.





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