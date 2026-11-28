Canada will face the United States for gold at the women's world Para hockey championship after a 12-0 semifinal win over Great Britain, while Canada's women's short track relay team won gold in Shanghai.

Canada will play the United States for gold at the women's world Para hockey championship in Newcastle, Australia, on Sunday. Canada reached the final with a dominant 12-0 semifinal win over Great Britain on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026.

Captain Christina Picton led Canada with four goals in the semifinal. Aubree Clements added three goals for the Canadians, while Alanna Mah and Raphaelle Tousignant each scored twice and Alyssa White also scored. Great Britain goaltender Nicole Hill stopped 17 of 18 shots in the first period, keeping the game close early. Canada then took control in the second period and pulled away.

Also read Canada Wins Gold in Women's 3,000-Metre Relay at Short Track World Tour in Shanghai

Canada Advances to World Para Hockey Final

Mah made 31 saves in the Canadian net. Canada's Maggie Manning stopped the two shots she faced in the win. Picton, Mah and Hadley Frittenburg celebrated the victory over Great Britain after the final whistle. The United States advanced to the final by beating Norway 11-0 in the other semifinal.

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The gold-medal game is set for Sunday, when Canada will meet the United States. Canada lost 7-1 to the U.S. in the final of the first women's world Para hockey championship last year in Slovakia. The Canadian women are seeking their own tournament at the Paralympic Games. Paralympic hockey rosters are open to both men and women, but the tournament is dominated by men, as only four women have represented their respective countries.

The semifinal was played Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, in Newcastle. A photo from the game shows Alanna Mah, left to right, Hadley Frittenburg and captain Christina Picton celebrating their 12-0 semifinal win over Great Britain. The image credit is The Canadian Press/Handout, World Para Ice Hockey, Jess Fuller, with mandatory credit. Canada's women's short track relay team also won gold at a World Cup stop in Shanghai on Saturday.

Canadian Women Win Short Track Relay Gold

Courtney Sarault, Florence Brunelle, Danaé Blais and Ann-Sophie Bachand led the 3,000-metre, 27-lap race from start to finish. They crossed the line comfortably ahead of runner-up South Korea and bronze medallist China. The victory marked a return to the top of the podium for the women's relay team. The Canadians claimed gold in the season-opener in Vancouver in October.

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They were disqualified in the next two races, in Montreal and Seoul. Canada ranks second in the season's overall standings behind South Korea, with three World Cup stops remaining. Blais said it felt really good to be back on the podium after the two disqualifications. She said it was a beautiful race from start to finish by everyone on the team.

She said their plan was to race from the front and they executed it to perfection. Claudia Gagnon and Victoria Jean-Baptiste joined their teammates atop the podium because of their contributions in the qualification rounds. The report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2026.