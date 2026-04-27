Canada to Establish Sovereign Wealth Fund to Boost Infrastructure Investment

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne will announce plans to create a sovereign wealth fund to invest in major infrastructure projects, with provisions for individual Canadian contributions. The fund aims to attract private-sector partnerships and foreign investment, following international models like Norway’s oil fund. The announcement precedes the spring economic statement, which will outline Canada’s fiscal outlook and long-term economic strategy.

Finance and National Revenue Minister François-Philippe Champagne and Prime Minister Mark Carney are set to announce plans to establish a sovereign wealth fund on Monday, ahead of the spring economic statement.

The fund will focus on investing alongside private-sector partners in major infrastructure projects that the Carney government has pledged to develop in the coming years. Additionally, the government intends to create a mechanism allowing individual Canadians to contribute to the fund. Prime Minister Carney will outline the fund’s details at an event in Ottawa, while Finance Minister Champagne will host a separate event in Montreal.

The Globe and Mail has chosen not to disclose the identity of the senior government official who provided this information, as they were not authorized to speak publicly about the pending announcement. The proposed fund draws inspiration from international models such as Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, which reinvests revenue from oil and gas resources. Globally, sovereign wealth funds manage an estimated $13 trillion in assets.

Several Canadian provinces, including Alberta and Newfoundland and Labrador, already have similar funds, such as the Alberta Heritage Savings Trust Fund and the Newfoundland and Labrador Future Fund. Minister Champagne’s office extended invitations to leaders from Canada’s largest banks, pension plans, and construction companies to attend his event, which was described as a preview of his spring economic statement, with a focus on infrastructure investment.

However, as of late Sunday, neither the Prime Minister’s Office nor the Finance Minister’s team had provided further details about the announcement. Both the PMO and Minister Champagne’s office declined to comment when contacted by The Globe on Sunday. Prime Minister Carney has been actively engaging with foreign investors, including sovereign wealth funds from regions like the Middle East, to attract more capital to Canada.

He has also invited over 100 of the world’s largest investors to a summit in Toronto this September, aimed at reinforcing Canada’s reputation as a stable and predictable investment destination. This initiative aligns with the government’s broader strategy to position Canada as an attractive market for long-term investments.

The upcoming economic update, scheduled for Tuesday, will mark one year since the federal election, which resulted in a minority Liberal government that later transitioned to a majority after five opposition MPs joined the Liberal caucus and the government secured victories in three by-elections. Finance Minister Champagne released a video statement on Sunday, previewing the economic update.

He emphasized that the update would build on the November 4 budget, focusing on long-term structural challenges, generational infrastructure investments, productivity enhancements, and strengthening Canada’s investment climate. The update will also prioritize economic growth while making life more affordable for Canadians. Since the budget, Prime Minister Carney has introduced several consumer-focused policies with significant financial implications. In January, he announced a temporary increase to the GST credit, estimated to cost $12.4 billion over six years.

Earlier this month, he unveiled a plan to reduce gasoline taxes by 10 cents per litre and diesel taxes by four cents per litre until Labour Day, at a fiscal cost of $2.4 billion. Despite these expenditures, a senior government official indicated that the spring economic statement will show an improved fiscal outlook, with lower projected deficits for the current and future fiscal years.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and other critics have accused the government of making ambitious promises without sufficient follow-through, particularly in launching large-scale projects. In an open letter to Prime Minister Carney on Sunday, Poilievre called for capping the deficit at $31 billion, presenting a plan to return to a balanced budget in the medium term, and reducing bureaucracy, corporate welfare, foreign aid, and other expenditures.

The government is expected to demonstrate progress as it enters its second year since the election, with plans to announce up to 10 new major natural-resources projects by next year. Last year, the government altered the timing of its key financial reports, moving the annual budget to the fall and replacing the traditional spring budget with an economic statement, also known as a fiscal update





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