Canada to co-host 2026 FIFA World Cup with US and Mexico

Prime Minister Mark Carney was given the honor of hoisting the World Cup trophy alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino during a trophy tour event in Ottawa. Canada has been investing millions of dollars into soccer development programs across the country.

Prime Minister Mark Carney was honored as the first Canadian to hoist the FIFA World Cup trophy during a trophy tour event at Lansdowne Park's Aberdeen Pavilion in Ottawa on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

Canada is set to co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament with the United States and Mexico. The country has made significant strides in soccer since its first World Cup appearance in 1986, with the women's team winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and the men's team qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar





natnewswatch / 🏆 58. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

FIFA World Cup Canada US Mexico Mark Carney Gianni Infantino Women's Soccer Men's Soccer Ottawa

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

British Columbia Hotel Association Blames Flaws in Messaging for FIFA World Cup Hotel VacanciesThe British Columbia Hotel Association blames flawed messaging for the current vacancies in hotels heading into next month's FIFA World Cup, stating that June hotel occupancy rates in downtown Vancouver are pacing about 15 per cent behind the same period last year.

Read more »

⚠️ Mexico sanctioned by FIFA ahead of the 2026 World CupFIFA has imposed a last-minute sanction on the Mexican National Team due to repeated incidents of the discriminatory chant. The international body’s Disciplinary Committee ordered a partial stadium ...

Read more »

FIFA World Cup in Toronto Expected to Boost Local Economy Despite Hotel Bookings DeclineHotel industry and tourism groups in Toronto are optimistic about the positive economic impact of the FIFA World Cup despite a lack of surge in hotel bookings and high ticket prices. Destination Toronto's vice-president of destination development, Kelly Jackson, expects hotels to be at about 80 per cent capacity this June due to the World Cup matches.

Read more »

Section of Pacific Boulevard to close for FIFA World CupPacific Boulevard will be closed for two months between Smithe and Carrall streets starting Saturday at 7 a.m.

Read more »