Canada Temporarily Bans Livestock Imports from Texas Over Screwworm Infestation

Canada has temporarily restricted the import of livestock from Texas after a New World screwworm infestation was confirmed in a calf, the first case in the state since 1966. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is taking precautionary steps to prevent the spread of the flesh-eating parasite, which is not established in Canada.

OTTAWA - Canada has imposed a temporary restriction on the import of livestock from Texas due to concerns about a parasitic fly whose larvae consume flesh.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced that animals originating from Texas or having been present in the state within 21 days prior to crossing the border will be denied entry. This decision follows the confirmation this week of an infestation by New World screwworm fly larvae in a calf in Texas, marking the first such case in the state since 1966.

The agency noted that several U.S. states have also implemented precautionary measures to curb the potential spread of the parasite. In a news release issued Friday, the CFIA stated, "The CFIA will continue to work closely with U.S. counterparts to assess developments and adjust measures as needed.

" Screwworms are capable of infesting livestock, pets, wildlife, birds, and, in rare instances, humans. The parasite is not present in Canada and cannot survive winter temperatures, thriving instead in hot, humid environments. U.S. officials have emphasized that the larvae, which feed on living tissue, do not infest meat or fruit products.

Canadian authorities are urging animal owners and veterinarians to monitor for signs of screwworm infestation, such as wounds that deteriorate over time and are often accompanied by discharge or a foul odor. Canadians traveling to Texas with pets are advised to inspect them for any indications of screwworm. This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2026, and includes information from The Associated Press





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