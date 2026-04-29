Canada Takes Cautious Approach to CUSMA Review Amid U.S. and Mexico Talks

Canada is adopting a deliberate and strategic approach to the review of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA), contrasting with Mexico’s more aggressive negotiations. While facing criticism from Conservative MPs for its lack of transparency, trade experts argue that Canada’s measured strategy is the best path forward, given the uncertainties in U.S. trade policy. The government remains focused on protecting long-term trade interests and avoiding unfavorable terms.

Canada has adopted a cautious and strategic approach to the upcoming review of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement ( CUSMA ), contrasting sharply with Mexico’s more aggressive stance.

While Mexico and the U.S. have scheduled formal bilateral negotiations for late May in Mexico City, Canada has yet to announce a timeline for its own talks with the U.S. This deliberate delay has drawn criticism from Conservative MPs, who question the government’s lack of transparency and urgency. However, trade experts argue that Canada’s measured strategy is prudent, given the unpredictable nature of U.S. trade policy under the Trump administration.

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc have remained tight-lipped about Canada’s objectives in the CUSMA review, emphasizing a methodical and analytical approach. Canadian Ambassador to the U.S. Mark Wiseman assured lawmakers that Canada is prepared to engage in the review but avoided confirming whether the government is intentionally delaying negotiations. Trade consultant Eric Miller, president of the Rideau Potomac Strategy Group, explained that Canada’s strategy reflects its historical approach to trade deals—prioritizing careful analysis over hasty agreements.

He noted that unlike Mexico, which is willing to make concessions to secure a deal, Canada adheres to the principle that no deal is better than a bad one. This stance aims to protect Canada’s long-term trade interests and avoid locking the country into unfavorable terms.

Experts like Carlo Dade, director of the New North America Initiative at the University of Calgary, praised Canada’s restraint, particularly in response to the now-invalidated U.S. tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). While other countries negotiated baseline levies with the U.S., Canada refused to make concessions, a decision vindicated by the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling against the tariffs.

Dade advises waiting for the outcome of the U.S. midterm elections before committing to any agreements, as political shifts could alter the trade landscape. Meanwhile, Conservative MP Michael Chong criticized the government’s lack of transparency, arguing that Canadians deserve clarity on the negotiation process. Despite the pressure, Wiseman defended Canada’s approach, comparing it to successful business deal-making that avoids public scrutiny.

The government’s strategy underscores its commitment to safeguarding Canada’s economic interests while navigating the complexities of North American trade dynamics





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