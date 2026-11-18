The Canada Strong Pass returns this summer as Parks Canada receives $76 million for lost revenue while facing about $145 million in cuts and staff changes.

The federal government is bringing back the Canada Strong Pass this summer, according to the federal budget, which stated the pass would return during the season. Banff Mayor Corrie DiManno says the initiative is commendable but lacks the strategy needed to implement it well. The pass provides free park entry, discounted camping, and youth access to national museums, galleries, and VIA Rail tickets.

Parks Canada, the federal agency that manages the national parks, will oversee the pass's operations. The specific dates for the return have not been announced, and the details of how the pass will work remain unclear. The Canada Strong Pass ran for the previous two summers and one winter, and the federal agency received about $160 million during that period.

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Canada Strong Pass Return Details and Funding

The federal budget confirmed that the Canada Strong Pass will return this summer, but Parks Canada has not yet announced specific dates. Parks Canada is receiving $76 million to cover estimated lost revenue from free entry and discounted camping under the pass.

The Canada Strong Pass offers youth free or discounted access to national museums and galleries, along with VIA Rail tickets. Officials said the summer was chosen because most children and youth are out of school and have more time to visit cultural institutions, attractions, or travel domestically.

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Officials Question Strategy and Visitor Pressure

Banff Mayor Corrie DiManno says the municipality has pushed for the pass to be used in off-peak seasons such as October and November or March and April. She also listed other ideas, including free entry after 5 p.m., promoting public transit and carpooling, and offering free entry only to Canadians.

Jean-Michel Lavergne, president of the Union of National Employees, which represents most Parks Canada staff, says visiting national parks is important. He warned that increasing visitation while removing staff is a contradiction, because more visitors mean more maintenance, information demands, and pressure on facilities.

William Stevenson, the Conservative MP for the Yellowhead riding, which represents Banff and Jasper, raised concerns about the government's decision to renew the pass, especially in light of cuts to national parks staff. DiManno said she is not convinced that increased traffic to Banff is due to the pass, noting that summer is peak season regardless.

Parks Canada Cuts and Staff Letters for 2027

Parks Canada faces about $145 million in cuts as part of federal savings, and the agency has sent 2,917 letters to employees saying their jobs could be cut or their roles changed. The letters went to more than half of Parks Canada workers.

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As directed by Prime Minister Mark Carney, federal ministries, agencies, and departments are expected to find 10 to 15 per cent in savings over the next three years. Parks Canada staff have until Nov. 23 to accept a voluntary retirement or buyout. The union requested an extra 30 days to review the changes, but Parks Canada denied that request.

DiManno said the return of the pass was quite the surprise and shock, since Parks Canada is expected to reduce its resources in early 2027. She said the concern is that these budget reductions could affect services that visitors and residents rely on. Lavergne said the union has been meeting with Parks Canada biweekly, but significant unknowns remain for staff.