Canada Strong Pass Renewed: Free Museum Access for Under 25s

Budget 2026 expands the Canada Strong Pass, granting permanent free admission to national museums for Canadians under 25 starting in 2027. This $46.3 million investment enhances cultural access alongside broader heritage funding.

Canadians under the age of 25 will gain permanent access to national museums across the country at no cost, a major enhancement to the existing Canada Strong Pass program. The federal government announced this significant expansion in Budget 2026, marking a shift from temporary summer initiatives to year-round free entry for young citizens. This policy change aims to deepen public engagement with cultural institutions and historical sites throughout the calendar year.

Permanent Free Admission Mechanism Details

The Canada Strong Pass, originally introduced for the summer of 2025, provided free admission to Parks Canada sites, complimentary entry for youth under 18 at national museums, and discounts on VIA Rail services. While the pass returned last summer from June 19 to Sept. 7, the new budget outlines a structural change for 2027. Starting next year, admission to Canada's national museums will be permanently free for all Canadians under 25, regardless of the season. This extension broadens the eligibility group from under 18 to under 25, significantly increasing the demographic eligible for free cultural experiences.

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Specific Eligible Institutions and Locations

Under this expanded initiative, young adults can visit major institutions such as the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum, the Canada Aviation and Space Museum, and the Canadian Museum of Nature. The Canadian War Museum, the National Gallery of Canada, and the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau are also included in the free admission list. Additionally, the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 in Halifax, the Plains of Abraham Museum in Quebec City, and the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg will offer free entry. The budget further specifies that access will be expanded to include Indigenous-led museums and cultural centres, though the precise list of these additional venues will be determined by Canadian Heritage.

Funding Costs and Government Investment

The financial commitment for these cultural accessibility measures is substantial, with the government allocating specific sums to cover the costs. The renewal of the Canada Strong Pass for another summer in 2027 will cost $76 million in the 2027-28 budget year. The permanent free admission program for children and youth under 25 requires an investment of $46.3 million over five years. These figures represent a dedicated effort by the federal government to remove financial barriers to cultural participation for younger generations across the nation.

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Impact on Museum Attendance and Engagement

Recent data suggests that the temporary introduction of free access had a positive effect on visitor numbers during previous iterations of the program. The government reported that attendance grew by an average of 15 percent to national museums during the previous Canada Strong Pass period. This increase indicates a strong correlation between free entry policies and public engagement with cultural heritage sites. By making this access permanent for those under 25, the government aims to sustain and potentially amplify this growth in visitorship, fostering a deeper connection between young Canadians and their national history.

Broader Heritage Funding and Canada 160 Celebrations

Beyond the Canada Strong Pass, Budget 2026 includes broader financial support for the cultural sector and national celebrations. The federal government is setting aside $300 million to celebrate Canada's 160th birthday in 2027, designated as the Canada 160 Fund. This fund supports stories, spaces, and experiences designed to bring Canadians together. Furthermore, institutions such as the National Arts Centre, Library and Archives Canada, and the National Battlefields Commission will share hundreds of millions in funding. A total of $783.1 million over five years is allocated to repair aging facilities and protect national collections, while the National Gallery of Canada receives $60 million over four years to expand digital and in-person access to its art collections.