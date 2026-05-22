Canada Steps Up Ebola Screening for Travelers

Canada is bolstering health screening at its borders as the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo continues to spread. The country's Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Joss Reimer, said travellers now face additional questions when arriving in Canada, including their travel history and any symptoms. Enhanced screening protocols have been implemented at ports of entry, and health officials say they are taking on extra precautions to detect potential cases of Ebola in Canada.

Canada has intensified health screening for travellers arriving at its borders due to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda. Enhanced screening protocols were implemented on Wednesday at ports of entry, and travellers are being asked if they have visited regions affected by the outbreak.

The World Health Organization has revised its risk assessment to reflect the rapidly spreading outbreak in the DRC. Health officials are taking extra precautions to detect potential cases of Ebola in Canada





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Canada Ebola Travel Health Screening COVID-19

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