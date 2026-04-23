Canada Spent Over $275 Million on Healthcare for Rejected Asylum Seekers

New data reveals Canada’s significant healthcare expenditure on individuals whose asylum claims were denied, prompting program changes including co-pays and prescription fees.

Ottawa – Recent data released by Canada ’s immigration department reveals a significant expenditure of over $275 million over the last decade on healthcare for individuals seeking asylum in Canada , whose claims were ultimately denied by the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada (IRB).

This substantial financial outlay, spanning the fiscal years 2016/17 to 2024/25, was disclosed in response to a formal inquiry posed by Burton Bailey, a Conservative Member of Parliament representing Alberta. The information specifically details the utilization of the Interim Federal Health Program (IFHP), a crucial initiative designed to provide healthcare coverage to refugee claimants while their cases are being processed.

It’s important to note that the data encompasses all individuals with rejected asylum claims, including those actively pursuing appeals, offering a comprehensive view of the program’s financial impact. The IFHP plays a vital role in ensuring access to basic healthcare services for vulnerable populations navigating the complexities of the Canadian immigration system, even as their status remains uncertain. The program aims to address immediate health needs and prevent potential public health risks associated with untreated medical conditions.

However, the considerable cost associated with providing this coverage to unsuccessful claimants has prompted a re-evaluation of the program’s financial sustainability and operational efficiency. The Canadian government is implementing changes to the IFHP, effective May 1st, in an effort to manage costs and streamline the program. These changes include the introduction of a 30 percent co-pay for users receiving supplemental health coverage, specifically for services like eye care and vision treatments.

Additionally, a $4 fee will be levied for each eligible prescription filled. These adjustments were initially announced in the November federal budget as part of a broader strategy by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) to reduce departmental expenses by 15 percent over the next three years. The government maintains that these measures are necessary to ensure the long-term viability of the IFHP and to allocate resources effectively within the immigration system.

Critics, however, argue that the co-pay and prescription fee could create barriers to healthcare access for vulnerable individuals who are already facing significant challenges. Concerns have been raised about the potential impact on public health if rejected asylum seekers are discouraged from seeking necessary medical attention due to financial constraints. The debate surrounding these changes highlights the complex balancing act between fiscal responsibility and humanitarian obligations in the context of immigration policy.

The government insists that essential medical services will remain accessible, while acknowledging the need for responsible financial management. The data released underscores the increasing pressures on Canada’s immigration and healthcare systems. The rising number of asylum claims, coupled with the associated healthcare costs, has prompted a national conversation about the sustainability of the IFHP and the broader immigration framework.

While the program is intended to provide temporary healthcare coverage to those seeking protection in Canada, the significant expenditure on unsuccessful claimants raises questions about the efficiency of the system and the potential for reform. The introduction of the co-pay and prescription fee represents a shift towards cost-sharing, reflecting a broader trend in healthcare policy. The government’s commitment to reducing departmental costs by 15 percent suggests a willingness to explore innovative solutions to address budgetary challenges.

However, it remains to be seen whether these measures will be sufficient to achieve the desired fiscal targets without compromising access to essential healthcare services for vulnerable populations. The ongoing debate surrounding the IFHP highlights the need for a comprehensive review of Canada’s immigration and healthcare policies, taking into account both economic realities and humanitarian considerations.

The situation demands a nuanced approach that balances fiscal responsibility with the fundamental right to healthcare for all individuals within Canadian borders, regardless of their immigration status. Further analysis of the data and ongoing monitoring of the program’s impact will be crucial in informing future policy decisions





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Cost of health coverage for rejected asylum claimants topped $275M over last decadeThe immigration department says Canada spent more than $275 million on health coverage over the past decade for asylum seekers whose claims were rejected by the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada.

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