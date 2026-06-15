Canada Soccer House Panel Discusses Alejandro Kirk's Return, Dynamic Duo, and More

A panel of sports journalists discusses Alejandro Kirk's return to the lineup, the dynamic duo of Kirk and Brandon Valenzuela, and Stephen A. Smith's explanation of Trump's 'selfish motives' that led to the Knicks' loss.

Bryan Hayes, Jeff O'Neill and Jamie McLennan Live from Canada Soccer House are joined by MLB.com Blue Jays reporter Keegan Matheson to discuss the importance of Alejandro Kirk 's return to the lineup and the dynamic duo of Kirk and Brandon Valenzuela behind the plate.

Montopoli: 'We've always believed in the sport in this country, we just needed the vehicle to prove it'Brind'Amour: 'I wanted it as a player, but I really wanted it for these guys as a coach' Brind'Amour: 'I wanted it as a player, but I really wanted it for these guys as a coach' 'Obviously I'm blaming him': Stephen A. explains why Trump's 'selfish motives' led to Knicks' loss Awe on key blocked punt: 'I'm in there to do one job and that's to dominate every play' Montopoli: 'We've always believed in the sport in this country, we just needed the vehicle to prove it' Pendrith: 'Was nice to see some putts go in early, was able to make a lot of really good ones' 'I feel like I'm in a dream': Korda amped to win U.S. Open, doesn't want to relive final put





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Canada Soccer House Alejandro Kirk Brandon Valenzuela Stephen A. Smith Knicks Blocked Punt Golf U.S. Open Korda

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