Canada has advanced to the world championship semifinals after shutting out the United States 4-0 in quarterfinal action. Macklin Celebrini opened the scoring while Jet Greaves stopped all 25 shots he faced, as Canada blanked the United States 4-0 to advance to the world championship semifinals in Fribourg, Switzerland.

Canada defenceman Evan Bouchard left the game after taking a hit to the head from U.S. defenceman Ryan Lindgren at 6:12 of the opening period.

Bouchard appeared unconscious on the ice following the collision. The 26-year-old Edmonton Oilers blueliner led all NHL defencemen in scoring last season with 95 points, including 21 goals and 72 assists. Jet Greaves made 34 saves, Macklin Celebrini scored his sixth goal and Canada blanked the United States 4-0 in quarterfinal action Thursday at the world hockey championship in Fribourg, Switzerland.

Macklin Celebrini opened the scoring while Jet Greaves stopped all 25 shots he faced, as Canada blanked the United States 4-0 to advance to the world championship semifinals in Fribourg, Switzerland. Canada finished the preliminary round atop Group B, defeating Czechia 3-2 while the U.S. squeezed into the playoffs after finishing fourth in Pool A with a 4-1 win over Austria.

It set up a rematch of the gold-medal game from this year's Milano-Cortina Olympics, which the U.S. won 2-1 in overtime. The teams also met in the final of the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, with Canada winning 3-2 in overtime. In Thursday's other last-eight clash, Finland thumped the Czech Republic 4-1 to book its spot in the last four. Norway take on Latvia and Sweden face hosts Switzerland in the remaining two quarterfinals later in the day.

Crosby's goal into an empty net was his first of the tournament, though he entered the quarterfinals tied for the tournament lead with nine assists





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