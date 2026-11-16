Canada Should Delay Tariff Deal as Democrats Control Congress

Experts advise Prime Minister Mark Carney to wait for US legislation to remove tariffs, citing Democratic control of Congress as a strategic advantage for Canada in trade negotiations.

Political analysts and former diplomats are advising Prime Minister Mark Carney to postpone finalizing a major trade agreement with the United States until after the newly elected Democratic Party -controlled Congress has exhausted its legislative options to remove tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

Strategic Delay in Trade Negotiations

Former Canadian diplomat Roy Norton argues that it would be unwise for Canada to lock in base tariffs during this interim period when the US political landscape has shifted significantly. Norton, who served as consul general in Chicago and Detroit, suggests that Canadian negotiators should wait to see if Congress can successfully roll back the tariffs, as accepting them now would undermine efforts to eliminate them entirely.

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Norton, now an assistant professor at the University of Waterloo, emphasizes that while the Democrats control both chambers of the House of Representatives and the Senate, they lack the two-thirds majority needed to override a presidential veto. However, the recent election results reflect a clear dissatisfaction among Americans with rising living costs, which may encourage some Congressional Republicans to join Democrats in supporting legislation that addresses affordability issues, even if it requires overriding a Trump veto.

Democratic Control and Legislative Power

Following the midterm elections on November 3, the Democratic Party regained control of both chambers of Congress, unseating the Republicans in what pundits described as a "bluenami" or a significant shift against Trump's policies, including his stance on tariffs and the Iran war. As of November 12, votes continued to be counted in some races, but it was confirmed that Democrats held the majority with more than 50 seats in the Senate and more than 218 in the House.

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This shift in power is further amplified by gubernatorial changes, with Democrats now holding governorships in 28 of 50 states, up from 24 prior to the midterms, while Republicans hold 26. A recount in Kansas continues, but the overall political landscape suggests a dominance in the nation's most populous states. This seismic shift could impact everything from redistricting and the Electoral College to health care, tax policies, and education funding, creating a favorable environment for challenging current trade restrictions.

Stakeholder Positions and Political Arguments

On November 5, Michigan Democratic senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed publicly criticized the ongoing tariff war with Canada, stating that it makes zero economic sense and must end given that Canada is the biggest trading partner. Earlier in the year, on September 6 and September 30, various officials had already promised "subnational agreements" and "carve-outs" to allow trade between specific states and Canada to circumvent these tariffs, highlighting the growing opposition to the federal policy.

Meanwhile, a photograph filed in the U.S. Court of International Trade last month questioned the legality of tariffs on Canadian goods. If the court rules against President Trump, it would further weaken his position in trade negotiations and undermine the rationale for imposing these tariffs, adding another layer of complexity to the political calculus. Some experts argue that Canada should negotiate the best possible deal now and revisit the issue when a new president is elected in 2028, but the prevailing sentiment among those advocating for patience is that the current political window is too valuable to ignore.

Real-World Impact and Future Steps

The decision to delay or proceed with trade negotiations has immediate implications for Canadian businesses and consumers who are already feeling the pinch of higher costs. The momentum within Congress, driven by both Democratic initiatives and potential Republican cross-aisle support on affordability issues, creates a unique opportunity to challenge the tariffs without immediately engaging in a binding agreement that might solidify these costs.

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As the new Congress is sworn in, the focus will likely shift toward legislative measures aimed at rolling back these tariffs. Prime Minister Mark Carney's administration is advised to monitor these developments closely, as the political momentum suggests that the tariffs may be reversed or significantly altered. The coming months will be critical in determining whether Canada can leverage this political shift to secure a more favorable trade relationship with its southern neighbor.