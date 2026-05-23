Canada's executive chairman and co-founder, Rob Wildeboer, has begun to change his stance on closer economic integration with the United States, broadcast at a gathering of his supporters in Toronto. Amid the upcoming review, he emphasized collaboration and trade diversification as Plan B, though he added that special deals on trade could still come with U.S. content demands and stricter rules of origin. But, trade-off strategies were still being negotiated. The possibility of complicated rules of origin being expanded beyond the auto sector was also concerning, particularly if Section 232 tariffs were lowered. He also invited Chinese electric vehicles into Canadian streets, leaving a lot of people cross in Brussels, New Delhi, and Beijing with his stance.

An employee works on the production line at the Martinrea auto parts manufacturing plant, in Woodbridge, Ont. The company's executive chairman and co-founder Rob Wildeboer expects the U.S. to demand tighter rules of origin for finished vehicles, based on conversations he has had with White House officials.has spent much of the past year warning that Canada’s close economic integration with the United States has become a weakness that must be corrected.

Earlier this month, he began to change his tune. Two weeks ago, he said that Canada ‘remains open to deeper integration’ with the United States in certain sectors, ‘including options for Fortress North America. ’ This shift in rhetoric emphasizes collaboration with the United States first, and trade diversification as Plan B – is occurring ahead of the six-year review of the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.

The Trump administration has made it clear that it sees the review as an opportunity to tighten North American supply chains for key industrial goods and tilt the rules of continental trade further in favour of U.S. companies. It requires stricter content rules for a range of products, beyond just automobiles, and more alignment from Canada and Mexico on efforts to exclude Chinese and other low-cost Asian parts from manufacturing supply chains.

As talks between Ottawa and Washington about lowering Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum remain on ice, the possibility of complicated rules of origin being expanded beyond the auto sector is making business community nervous, particularly if a deal with Mexico City is cut that lowers Section 232 tariffs on Mexican automobiles and metals in return for increased collaboration





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Canada-U.S. Trade Rob Wildeboer U.S.-Canada Trade Review Fortress North America Rules Of Origin Section 232 Tariffs Mexican Automobiles Steel Manufacturing Trade-Off Strategies

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