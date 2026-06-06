Canada Shifts Defense Procurement and Debates Taiwan Policy on The Paikin Podcast

This week's episodes of The Paikin Podcast feature analysis of Canada's decision to purchase radar planes from a Swedish-Canadian consortium instead of U.S. options, and a discussion on the importance of supporting Taiwan for global democracy. Political scientist Stephen Saideman and author George Takach join Steve Paikin to explore these pressing geopolitical issues.

This week on The Paikin Podcast, a significant shift in Canada 's defense procurement strategy emerged as Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the acquisition of early warning radar aircraft from a consortium involving Sweden's Saab and Canada 's Bombardier , deliberately bypassing American contenders.

This decision underscores a broader trend of Canada diversifying its military expenditures away from the United States, a move that carries substantial geopolitical ramifications. The selection raises critical questions about the prudence of the federal government's choice and the potential diplomatic costs of unsettling a long-standing ally.

To unpack these complexities, political scientist Stephen Saideman joins host Steve Paikin and his 'World on Edge' co-host Janice Stein in a detailed analysis of the procurement's implications for bilateral relations and defense autonomy. In a separate episode released concurrently, Paikin engages in a candid conversation with George Takach, author of 'Inspired by Taiwan: Why Supporting Taiwan Matters for Global Democracy.

' Their discussion traverses the volatile possibility of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, articulating why Western nations, including Canada, must actively prevent such an outcome. They also examine the contentious question of whether Canada should extend formal diplomatic recognition to Taiwan as a sovereign state, a proposition that would dramatically alter its stance on cross-strait relations and invite severe backlash from Beijing. This dialogue situates the Taiwan issue within a larger framework of democratic solidarity and global security.

Steve Paikin, a fixture in Canadian journalism for decades, formerly anchored TVO's 'The Agenda' for nineteen seasons. His podcast venture represents a shift toward more flexible, long-form audio commentary, accessible across major platforms. In partnership with Village Media, episodes are also broadcast weekly on local news sites, amplifying their reach. The inclusion of promotional nods to other podcasts, such as 'Closer Look,' reflects the interconnected nature of modern media ecosystems.

While the core content provides substantive geopolitical analysis, the surrounding metadata underscores the commercial and distribution realities of contemporary podcasting





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Canada Defense Procurement United States Saab Bombardier Military Spending Stephen Saideman Janice Stein Taiwan China George Takach Diplomacy Steve Paikin

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