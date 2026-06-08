Canada sets up evacuation centres for people fleeing wildfires

The federal government is helping to set up evacuation centres across the country for people fleeing wildfires. Emergency Preparedness Minister Eleanor Olszewski said Ottawa would work with the provinces and territories to choose locations for the centres. Last year's wildfire season was the second-worst on record, with nearly nine million hectares consumed. Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty said last year was exceptionally extreme in terms of evacuations and authorities struggled to find hotel rooms for all evacuees.

The federal government says it's helping to set up evacuation centres across the country for people fleeing wildfires. At a recent news conference in Ottawa, Emergency Preparedness Minister Eleanor Olszewski said Ottawa would work with the provinces and territories to choose locations for the evacuation centres .

Last year's wildfire season was the second-worst on record, with nearly nine million hectares consumed - larger than the area of New Brunswick and P.E. I. combined and more than double the 10-year average. Having evacuation centres in place would help organizations like the Canadian Red Cross make plans in advance. Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty said last year was exceptionally extreme in terms of evacuations and authorities struggled to find hotel rooms for all evacuees.

She also mentioned that she has received many proposals from First Nations that have interest in working in this space, in creating culturally safe evacuation spaces. Last year saw the highest-ever number of long-term evacuations of First Nations communities due to wildfires - 21 communities were forced to flee for longer than 60 days. The federal government's role is to provide coordination, logistical support, and additional resources to assist affected jurisdictions, according to Soraya Lemur, Olszewski's press secretary.

The government will continue working closely with all orders of government to help ensure Canadians impacted by wildfires, and other emergencies, receive the support they need. This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2026.





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