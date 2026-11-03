Canada Seeks Trade Growth with Caribbean Amid Commonwealth Summit in Antigua

Prime Minister Mark Carney champions expanded commerce with Caribbean nations during the Commonwealth meeting in Antigua and Barbuda, highlighting $4 billion in annual trade and cultural ties.

Prime Minister Mark Carney addressed the untapped potential of the trading relationship between Canada and the Caribbean on the opening day of the Commonwealth heads of government meeting in St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda. Speaking at a working breakfast with regional leaders, the Prime Minister emphasized that current commerce merely scratches the surface of what is possible between the two regions. He highlighted that more than a million people in Canada trace their ancestral roots back to the Caribbean, a demographic link that underpins growing economic ties.

Strengthening Diplomatic Ties in Antigua

Carney began his visit by meeting with Antigua and Barbuda's Prime Minister Gaston Browne, who praised Canada's role as a highly influential middle power within the global Commonwealth. Browne stated that Canada's contribution would be extremely valuable as discussions progress to make the Commonwealth organization more consequential on the world stage. He also commended Carney for hosting the meeting, describing it as an extraordinarily important gathering at a crucial time for international cooperation.

Also read Carney attends Commonwealth meeting in Antigua and Barbuda to push trade and investment

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand joined Carney at the working breakfast, where the Prime Minister presented each Caribbean leader with a bottle of maple syrup bearing his own brand. These gestures underscore the diplomatic efforts to deepen bilateral relations beyond formal policy discussions. The Prime Minister also noted that trade between the regions now amounts to $4 billion a year broadly, indicating a steady increase in commercial activity.

Humanitarian Leadership and Global Accountability

While focusing on regional trade, Canada's broader role in global affairs also drew attention from international bodies. The United Nations' global head of humanitarian issues praised Canada's aid efforts, describing the nation as a humanitarian superpower. However, he simultaneously called for greater accountability regarding the wars that drive suffering worldwide, noting that Canada helps the world's most vulnerable populations even as conflict persists.

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This recognition of Canada's humanitarian stance aligns with Prime Minister Carney's schedule, which included attending King Charles III's reception for new Commonwealth heads of government. Carney also held a news conference and attended a dinner hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla. His commitments in Antigua and Barbuda were extensive, reflecting Canada's desire to be seen as a key partner in both economic and social development issues.

Political Developments and Budget Preparations

Domestically, political preparations for the upcoming federal budget are underway. In Montreal, Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne visited Pajar to pick out a new pair of shoes for the presentation, a traditional symbolic act for the budget. Internationally, International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu is currently on a trip to Beijing and Shanghai through Friday, signaling continued engagement with Asian markets.

On Parliament Hill, opposition leaders were active ahead of the economic agenda. Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet and finance critic Jean-Denis Garon discussed the party's budgetary expectations. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and Green Party Leader Elizabeth May attended question period, while no schedule was available for NDP Leader Avi Lewis.

Regulatory Changes and Diplomatic Appointments

In Alberta, Premier Danielle Smith defended proposed riding redraws against accusations of gerrymandering from the NDP. She stated at a conference of rural municipal officials in Edmonton that hybrid ridings are accepted practice. Meanwhile, Alberta has tabled a bill to end the tuition hike cap and bar schools from expressing ideological positions, a move that will allow for lifting the two-per-cent cap on average annual domestic tuition increases.

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Diplomatic personnel changes are also in effect. Noémie Dansereau-Lavoie has been appointed as the new ambassador and permanent delegate to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in Paris. She replaces Natasha Cayer and interim ambassador Jean-François Tremblay. Additionally, British Columbia's premier-designate Lorne Doerkson announced that MLAs will be sworn in on November 19, with the new cabinet following on November 20.

Future Outlook for Canadian-Regional Relations

Prime Minister Carney departed for Ottawa in the evening after completing his engagements in Antigua and Barbuda. He also met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during the summit, further demonstrating Canada's commitment to strengthening ties across the Commonwealth. The discussions highlighted a mutual desire to expand trade and cooperation in areas ranging from economic development to humanitarian aid.

As Canada looks to deepen its relationship with the Caribbean, the emphasis remains on leveraging cultural connections and economic potential. With trade already reaching $4 billion annually, stakeholders believe there is significant room for growth. The Prime Minister's gift of branded maple syrup symbolizes the unique offerings that Canada brings to these partnerships.

The ongoing work at the Commonwealth meeting aims to create a more consequential platform for member nations. Canada's presence, marked by high-level ministerial attendance and strategic diplomatic initiatives, positions it as a central figure in these efforts. The outcomes of these meetings are expected to influence future trade agreements and humanitarian policies for years to come.