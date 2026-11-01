Canada negotiates full Erasmus+ participation as EU summit advances closer ties

Canada and the EU are negotiating full Canadian participation in the Erasmus+ student scholarship program, with talks underway as leaders met in Montreal and officials explore potential associate EU membership.

Canada and the European Union are negotiating to make Canada a full participant in the Erasmus+ student scholarship program. The talks are underway as Ottawa and the bloc explore ways of working closer together.

EU Canada Summit in Montreal

The negotiations coincide with an EU-Canada summit in Montreal. Prime Minister Mark Carney met European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. Canada already participates in Erasmus+. Full participation would give Canadian students access to grants and scholarships to study in an EU country.

Also read Protesters stage ‘die-in’ against pesticides in Montreal

It could also facilitate more transatlantic cooperation and research partnerships, which officials say could lead to economic growth. For first year student Riley Alliman, the possibility of studying in Europe is an exciting prospect. I think I would gain better connections in the world and advance my career, said Alliman. Alliman is a biopharmaceutical science student at the University of Ottawa.

Advertisement

She said her hope is to become a medical researcher. She said studying in a European Union country would let her broaden her expertise and learn how scientists elsewhere approach the same challenges. It allows us to further our knowledge in how other places are doing things, versus how maybe here we have different ideas of how we might do research in things like Parkinson's, because that's what I'm really into, she said.

Student Exchange Program Benefits

Larissa Bezo, president and CEO of the Canadian Bureau for International Studies, said such exchanges benefit students and the country. Ultimately, students gain from those experiences, and that certainly will influence perhaps their own trajectories in the future, Bezo said. But we're also talking about strengthening Canada's talent pipeline while building lasting connections with Europe that support research, innovation, and ultimately economic growth, she said. Officials hope the enthusiasm of students like Alliman will fuel interest in the program.

Jeremy Kinsman, a former Canadian ambassador to the EU, said the exchange is also a useful tool for bringing citizens of Canada and the European bloc closer together. It was always at the foundation of the European political project that if you get people to work together, then you'll forge a sense of functional achievement much more easily, he said. You're not strangers anymore. You're partners.

Advertisement

Kinsman said the partnership covers research, technology and industry, but also shared values that are increasingly challenged around the world. I think when they're talking about values, people think of democracy and civil rule by law, he said. But it's much more than that. It's internationalist values of co-operation, which Canada has been committed to since the end of the Second World War.

Cost and Future Relations

The building of an international system that's institutional, that enables countries to come together to do what they have to do, Kinsman said. No one country can do that alone, and they do much better in concert, he added. Still, there are questions about cost and how much Canada would have to pay to participate in the Erasmus+ program.

Talks are now underway as Canadian and EU officials also explore a potential associate EU membership for Canada, a proposal that could reshape the country's relationship with the bloc.