Canada Scales Back Streaming Act's News Funding Requirements Amid U.S. Pressure

The Canadian government plans to roll back parts of the Online Streaming Act, removing mandatory financial contributions from foreign streaming platforms to Canadian news broadcasters. This move, driven by U.S. trade concerns, has drawn criticism from domestic media groups who argue streaming services must support local journalism. A $600-million government subsidy aims to offset funding losses for niche broadcasters.

The Canadian government is planning to scale back certain requirements of the Online Streaming Act , particularly those that mandate foreign streaming platforms to contribute financially to Canadian news producers and niche broadcasters.

According to senior government sources, Ottawa intends to direct the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) to scrap the base contribution previously required from foreign streamers to support the country's news sector. Instead, the government will engage in discussions with streaming companies and other stakeholders to determine a more reasonable contribution rate for Canadian programming, which remains undecided. The 2023 Online Streaming Act had initially forced foreign audio and video streaming companies to financially support Canada's cultural industries.

This rollback is largely interpreted as an effort by Prime Minister Mark Carney's government to address U.S. concerns regarding the impact on major American streaming giants like Netflix and Disney+. Broadcasters, however, argue that foreign streamers should not be exempt from contributing to Canadian news. Historically, news production was funded through cross-subsidization by entertainment content within traditional broadcasters, but the rise of streaming services has eroded that model.

'Our opinion would be that if they don't produce news themselves, they should actually be supporting it otherwise, through contributions to funds,' said Robert Desjardins, representing the Canadian Association of Broadcasters. He emphasized the need for long-term structural solutions to ensure equal treatment between domestic broadcasters and foreign streamers within Canada's media ecosystem.

Accessible Media Inc. (AMI), which creates accessible content for Canadians with disabilities, was previously expected to receive funding through the CRTC's Services of Exceptional Importance Fund, financed by streamer contributions. However, following the government's directive for the CRTC to review its policy-which had proposed tripling streamer contributions from 5% to 15% of Canadian revenue-that funding is now uncertain. AMI's CEO, John Errington, warned that without such support, his organization could face closure within a few years.

In response to the potential loss of streaming-derived revenue, the federal government announced a $600-million subsidy package for the media sector, providing alternative long-term funding for entities like AMI and APTN, the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network, thereby decoupling their sustainability from disputed streamer contributions. The CRTC, as an independent regulator, acknowledged the government's intent to issue new policy directions and stated it would review its approach accordingly.

While some industry groups, like the Canadian Media Producers Association, urge the government to uphold the original legislation and ensure foreign streamers commission Canadian-produced content, others, such as Corus Entertainment, call for a level playing field and robust support for local news providers. The debate highlights the tension between protecting Canada's cultural industries, maintaining affordable consumer access, and navigating international trade relations, particularly with the United States, where the Online Streaming Act has become a point of contention in broader trade discussions





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