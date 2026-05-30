Canada's World Cup Squad: Head Coach Jesse Marsch's 26-Man Selection

Canada's head coach Jesse Marsch has announced the 26-man squad for the country's World Cup campaign, with Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies included despite recovering from a hamstring injury.

Head coach Jesse Marsch has included Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies in what he described the best 26-man squad ever assembled by co-hosts Canada for this summer's World Cup .

Davies, 25, was deemed sufficiently fit for inclusion despite recovering from a hamstring injury, while Juventus forward Jonathan David also makes the cut. Porto midfielder Stephen Eustaquio, Villarreal's Tajon Buchanan and Tani Oluwaseyi, and Southampton forward Cyle Larin are all included. We have really our best group of 26 players that this country has ever assembled at any one time, said Marsch. Are all of them right now at full 100%?

No, but they're close, he added, signalling frustration at the repeated questions from media about players' injuries. Davies faces a race against time to be fit for Canada's opening game against Bosnia and Herzegovina on 12 June after being injured in Bayern Munich's Champions League semi-final defeat by Paris St-Germain. That followed a series of muscle injuries after his return from an eight-month absence with an anterior cruciate ligament tear suffered in October.

We've had a pretty good idea of who our core group is for a while. The real X factor in all these decisions was to determine which players are gonna be healthy, and who could we project to be really close to 100% and in the best form of their life, added Marsch. Luckily, we are on track with a lot of guys. Will everyone be 100% for the Bosnia match?

No, that won't be the case. But we will have a really strong core that will be ready for that match, and we believe we can get stronger as the tournament goes on. As one of three co-hosts, Canada, who are yet to win a World Cup game, will play all three group games on home soil. The expanded 48-team competition in Canada, the US and Mexico runs from 11 June to 19 July.

The 26-man squad for Canada's World Cup campaign is as follows: goalkeepers Dayne St Clair, Maxime Crepeau and Owen Goodman. Defenders Alistair Johnston, Derek Cornelius, Richie Laryea, Niko Sigur, Joel Waterman, Luc de Fougerolles, Moise Bombito, Alphonso Davies, Alfie Jones. Midfielders Stephen Eustaquio, Ismael Kone, Tajon Buchanan, Mathieu Choiniere, Ali Ahmed, Nathan Saliba, Liam Millar, Marcelo Flores, Jacob Shaffelburg, Jonathan Osorio. Forwards Jonathan David, Cyle Larin





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