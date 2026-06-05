Canada's World Cup Preparations: Lineup Questions and Injury Updates Ahead of Ireland Friendly

Canada coach Jesse Marsch makes one change to starting lineup for final pre-World Cup friendly against Ireland, while managing injuries to key players like Moise Bombito and Alphonso Davies. Maxime Crepeau starts as confirmed No. 1 goalkeeper.

As the FIFA World Cup approaches, the Canadian men's national soccer team is fine-tuning its lineup and addressing key injury concerns. In their final warm-up match against Ireland in Montreal, head coach Jesse Marsch made a notable change to the starting eleven, inserting Luc de Fougerolles for Moise Bombito at centre back.

Bombito, a 26-year-old defender from Montreal who plays for OGC Nice in France, was listed on the bench as he continues his recovery from a fractured tibia. He played only 30 minutes in Canada's 2-0 win over Uzbekistan in Edmonton and was seen icing his leg after being substituted. His return to action after a 239-day layoff has been cautious, and Marsch acknowledged that they are taking it step by step.

Bombito had a reaction after the Uzbekistan game, so they are giving him every opportunity to rebound and prove his readiness. The coach has not yet discussed secondary options but remains patient with the key defender. Maxime Crepeau started in goal, a day after being named Canada's number one goalkeeper for the World Cup. This decision could impact how Crepeau approaches his game, knowing he has the trust of the coaching staff.

Up front, Cyle Larin partnered with Jonathan David in attack, while midfielder Stephen Eustaquio captained the side in the absence of Alphonso Davies, who is still recovering from a hamstring injury. Davies is among several Canadian players dealing with fitness issues on the 26-man roster. The team will open the World Cup against Bosnia-Herzegovina on June 12 in Toronto, followed by group-stage matches against Qatar on June 18 and Switzerland on June 24 in Vancouver.

The pressure is on to finalize the squad and ensure key players are fit. Marsch also mentioned that he would decide on a replacement for injured midfielder Marcelo Flores, who tore his ACL, after the Ireland friendly. Three players who did not make the final cuts are still with the team: Austin FC winger Jayden Nelson, Sporting Kansas City defender Zorhan Bassong, and Vancouver Whitecaps defender Ralph Priso, who previously played midfielder.

Teams can replace any injured player on the 26-man roster up to 24 hours before their first match. This flexibility allows Canada to adapt to late injury setbacks. The friendly against Ireland provides a crucial opportunity for players to impress and secure their spots. With the World Cup just a week away, the Canadian team is focused on building chemistry and fine-tuning tactics.

The match in Montreal also offers fans a chance to see the team in action before they head to the global stage. The lineup decisions and injury management will be critical as Canada aims to make a strong impression in its first World Cup appearance since 1986





TSN_Sports / 🏆 80. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Canada World Cup Jesse Marsch Moise Bombito Maxime Crepeau

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Canada Star Alphonso Davies Hopes to be Fit for World Cup OpenerCanada defender Alphonso Davies is hopeful of being fit in time to play in the team's World Cup opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 12, despite suffering a left hamstring injury in May.

Read more »

Canada hopes pool of experienced players translates to FIFA World Cup successCanada’s extraordinary improvement in international soccer over the last decade is unmistakable. Whether that will translate into World Cup success is another matter.

Read more »

Canada Unites for World Cup SoundtrackGrammy-winning producer Boi-1da is behind an all-Canadian album featuring pop icon Nelly Furtado and rock vets the Tragically Hip, meant to rally Team Canada for the 2026 FIFA tournament.

Read more »

Canada set to face Ireland in final pre-World Cup friendly at 7pm ET on TSNCanada’s men’s national soccer team gets one last tune-up before the 2026 FIFA World Cup gets underway on home soil next week as Les Rouges host the Republic of Ireland in a friendly from Montreal’s Saputo Stadium on Friday night.

Read more »