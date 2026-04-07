Canada's Wonderland Unveils Thrilling Lineup for the Upcoming Season

Canada's Wonderland is preparing for its season opening on May 3, 2026, with exciting new rides, events, and entertainment. The park will feature The DareDeviler roller coaster, summer events, and live shows for visitors of all ages.

Canada's Wonderland , the beloved amusement park , is gearing up for an exciting season, with doors set to open on May 3, 2026. The park's dedicated team is hard at work, ensuring everything is primed for a thrilling experience. Guests can anticipate a host of new attractions and events, promising an unforgettable summer filled with fun and adventure.

The park has revealed a sneak peek, highlighting a revamped roller coaster and a vibrant summer event lineup, providing ample time for visitors to plan their perfect day. Whether it's the thrill of new rides or the enchantment of live entertainment, there's something for everyone at Canada's Wonderland this season.\The park's most anticipated addition is The DareDeviler, a reimagined inverted roller coaster formerly known as Flight Deck, debuting in early summer. This transformation aligns with the original vision of the Grande World Expo area, inviting guests to relive the spirit of early aviation. The ride promises an immersive experience, allowing riders to 'soar, dive, and twist through the legacy of a legendary stunt plane built to thrill the world,' as described by Canada's Wonderland. In addition to the new attractions, the park will once again host its record-breaking AlpenFury, offering high-speed thrills for those seeking an adrenaline rush. The combination of classic favorites and fresh experiences ensures a diverse and exciting offering for all park visitors. Canada's Wonderland also promises several exciting additions to their entertainment offerings. Visitors should anticipate spectacular performances from the Victoria Falls High Divers and shows featuring Snoopy and the PEANUTS gang. The park will also debut International Showplace, a high-energy, interactive production featuring singers, dancers, and party anthems from current hits to nostalgic throwbacks. The Canterbury Theatre will host Cirque feats, including fire juggling, sword swallowing, and breathtaking acrobatics. For those seeking a dose of comedy, Arthur's Baye will present a hilarious stunt-dive spectacle packed with trampoline aerials, high dives, slackline stunts, and slapstick rivalries. These performances guarantee a season packed with thrilling entertainment for visitors.\Beyond the rides and shows, Canada's Wonderland is offering a vibrant schedule of summer events. Season Passholders will enjoy exclusive first access to the park on May 1, 2026, ahead of the official opening. The park will also host spectacular fireworks displays on May 17, July 1, and September 6, 2026, illuminating the night sky at 10 p.m. Food lovers can look forward to the return of Brew & BBQ on May 23 and June 6-7, 13-14, 20-21, 2026, offering delicious food and beverages. Canada's birthday celebration from July 1-5, 2026, will feature live music, authentic Canadian food, and street performers. Oktoberfest will bring the flavors and festivities of Germany to the park from July 22-August 2 and select dates from September 11-20, 2026, with bratwurst, pretzels, craft beers, and live entertainment. With such a diverse range of attractions and events, Canada's Wonderland is poised to be the ultimate destination for summer fun, and we wouldn't blame you if you decided to spend your entire summer there. The full event lineup is available online, allowing guests to plan their visits and make the most of their experience





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