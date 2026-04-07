Canada's Wonderland to Implement Permanent Chaperone Policy for Younger Guests

Canada's Wonderland announces a permanent chaperone policy for guests aged 15 and under, effective at 4 p.m. for the 2026 season, following the implementation of a similar policy during the Halloween Haunt experience last year. The policy aims to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for all visitors, addressing past incidents of unruly behavior.

Canada's Wonderland has announced a permanent chaperone policy for younger guests, ensuring a safer and more enjoyable experience for all visitors throughout the 2026 season. The amusement park , located in Vaughan, Ontario, revealed the new policy in a press release issued on Tuesday, highlighting its commitment to maintaining a family-friendly environment. This initiative follows a successful trial run of a similar policy implemented last fall during the park's Halloween Haunt event.

The permanent policy, effective starting at 4 p.m., mandates that all guests aged 15 and under must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old to either enter or remain within the park premises. The park has also established a chaperone-to-minor ratio, with one chaperone permitted to oversee a maximum of 10 guests aged 15 and under. The park administration believes this policy will address concerns raised over the years regarding instances of unruly and inappropriate conduct by younger guests. This is a crucial step towards providing a welcoming and secure environment for all of Canada's Wonderland's visitors. The implementation of this policy is seen as a proactive measure, aligning with the park's dedication to guest safety and satisfaction, and follows observations of incidents at other amusement parks and large entertainment venues. The park anticipates this will ensure a positive experience for all and will contribute to a more enjoyable atmosphere, solidifying its position as a leading entertainment destination in the region. The official opening date for the 2026 season is scheduled for May 3. The park management has stated its firm belief that this policy is the best approach to ensuring a safe environment for all its guests, and reiterates its goal of providing visitors with exceptional entertainment experiences. The measures taken reflect the park's commitment to prioritizing the well-being of its guests and providing a secure environment, ultimately contributing to a more enjoyable and family-friendly experience for everyone who visits the amusement park. The park’s commitment extends beyond mere entertainment; it's about fostering a culture of respect and responsibility within its premises, thereby creating a secure atmosphere for guests of all ages. By implementing such measures, the park hopes to continue enhancing its reputation as a safe and enjoyable destination. This will guarantee a pleasurable experience for all guests throughout the whole season and provide an environment where families feel safe and children can enjoy themselves. \This decision, according to the park's press release, comes in response to incidents of “unruly and inappropriate behavior” by younger guests in the past. These incidents had raised concerns among park management, and prompted the implementation of the temporary chaperone policy during the Halloween Haunt last year, a period in which the park extended its opening hours into the evening. The positive outcome observed during this trial period solidified the decision to make the policy a permanent fixture. The park's management views this measure as a proactive approach to prevent future issues and to create a more controlled and pleasant atmosphere, allowing all guests to focus on the enjoyment of the park's rides, attractions, and entertainment. The specific details of the policy, including the age requirements and chaperone-to-minor ratio, are designed to balance safety concerns with the enjoyment of the younger guests. This policy addresses behavioral issues while remaining fair to all visitors. The management considers this policy as a best practice in the industry. The initiative is a reflection of the park's larger commitment to providing a family-friendly atmosphere. Canada’s Wonderland believes its guests deserve a fun and safe atmosphere and is making adjustments to its policies to reflect its dedication to providing such an environment. The park will continue to monitor the effectiveness of the policy and make adjustments as necessary to ensure its ongoing success in creating a safe and enjoyable environment. Park officials are confident the move will be well-received by parents and guardians. They believe the change will contribute to a better overall experience for all guests, particularly those with children. The goal is to provide a setting where families can have fun and enjoy the park without unnecessary concerns. \The introduction of this permanent chaperone policy reflects the broader trends within the amusement park industry, as parks increasingly prioritize the safety and well-being of their visitors. The move demonstrates Canada’s Wonderland's dedication to setting a high standard for safety and guest experience. The park is committed to implementing best practices to ensure an environment conducive to family entertainment. Other parks have also faced similar challenges and have implemented similar measures in recent years, demonstrating an industry-wide recognition of the need for stricter safety protocols. The park will be communicating this new policy widely to its guests through its website, social media channels, and at the park entrance. Furthermore, park staff will be trained to enforce the policy effectively. The park is determined to uphold a high standard of conduct and strives to create a fun, safe, and family-friendly atmosphere that everyone can enjoy. This will also guarantee that families can have fun while knowing that their children are in a secure environment. The goal is to keep everyone safe and create a better experience for families and the visitors of Canada's Wonderland. Park officials have expressed optimism about the positive impact of this new policy on the overall guest experience, anticipating a reduction in incidents of unruly behavior and a more peaceful environment. They believe it will contribute to a more enjoyable experience for all park-goers, and that it will allow the park to continue delivering top-tier entertainment. The measures taken by the management reflect the park's ongoing efforts to adapt to challenges, improve operations, and provide the best possible experience for all its guests. The park's commitment to ensuring guest safety and satisfaction makes it a prime example of a family-friendly entertainment venue. The park management believes that this is a critical step in providing all its guests with the best possible experience, promoting safety, and ensuring family fun





CP24 / 🏆 30. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Canada's Wonderland Chaperone Policy Amusement Park Guest Safety Family-Friendly

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ahead of World Cup, ICE says its agents don’t carry guns in CanadaOTTAWA — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says its agents in Canada don’t carry firearms, following questions about a potential ICE presence at upcoming FIFA World Cup games.

Read more »

Ahead of World Cup, ICE says its agents don’t carry guns in CanadaU.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says its agents in Canada don’t carry firearms, following questions about a potential ICE presence at upcoming FIFA World Cup games.

Read more »

Runway safety incidents on the rise in Canada, but very close calls level offThe number of safety incidents on Canadian runways is on the rise, having reached new highs in recent years even as the tally of extremely close calls seems to be levelling off.

Read more »

Hockey Night in Canada broadcaster Scott Oake retiringLongtime Hockey Night in Canada and CBC Sports sports broadcaster Scott Oake will be hanging up his headset and retiring at the end of this year's Stanley Cup playoffs.

Read more »

China seeks Canada’s help to join Indo-Pacific trade pactSenator Clement Gignac presses Beijing to lift travel sanctions on Canadian MPs

Read more »

Canada’s Wonderland makes chaperone policy permanent after ‘unruly’ behaviour last fallCanada’s Wonderland says throughout the upcoming season, younger guests will be required to have a chaperone in the evenings, making permanent a policy the park implemented last fall.

Read more »