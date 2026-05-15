Canada’s Wine Industry Seeks Growth Through Policy Reforms and Increased Local Consumption

A new report from the Wine Growers of Canada highlights the potential economic gains from lifting trade barriers, enabling direct shipping to consumers, and boosting domestic wine consumption to 51%.

Canada’s wine industry contributes over $10 billion annually to the national economy, but industry leaders believe strategic changes could unlock even greater economic benefits. A recent report by the Wine Growers of Canada suggests that eliminating domestic trade barriers and increasing the consumption of Canadian wine could boost the sector by an additional $3.7 billion over the next 15 years.

Currently, Canadians consume 40% of their wine domestically, but the industry aims to raise this figure to 51%. One of the key challenges is the lack of a national framework that allows wineries to ship directly to consumers across provincial borders. This fragmentation restricts market access and hampers growth, preventing wineries from expanding production and investing in more vineyards.

Only three provinces currently permit direct-to-consumer shipping from anywhere in Canada, though others are reconsidering their policies due to pressure from the U.S. trade disputes. Dan Paszkowski, president of the Wine Growers of Canada, highlighted the absurdity of the current system, stating that wineries are often forced to turn away customers who wish to have wine delivered to their home province.

The report emphasizes that streamlining regulations and fostering interprovincial trade could not only elevate the industry’s economic impact but also strengthen Canadian agriculture and tourism. With targeted government support and policy reforms, the wine sector could become a driving force in the nation’s economic recovery and long-term prosperity





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Wine Industry Economic Growth Domestic Trade Barriers Direct-To-Consumer Shipping Canadian Agriculture

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