Whitney Peak plays Lenore Dove in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, a prequel following a teenage Haymitch Abernathy. The film opens in theatres Friday.

Whitney Peak stars as Lenore Dove in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, the new prequel film opening in theatres Friday. The 23-year-old Ugandan-Canadian actress plays the girlfriend of a teenage Haymitch Abernathy back in District 12.

Her character becomes his motivation for surviving the brutal Hunger Games tournament. The film is based on the novel of the same name and serves as a prequel to the original Hunger Games series of three books and four movies. It follows Haymitch when he is chosen as a tribute and thrust into the deadly competition. Young people are forced to battle to the death in front of TV cameras.

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New Cast Members Reimagine Iconic Roles

In this new instalment, Australian actor Joseph Zada portrays the teenage Haymitch. Woody Harrelson originally played the character in the earlier films. Elle Fanning reimagines Effie Trinket, a role first played by Elizabeth Banks. Ralph Fiennes takes on the role of President Snow, previously portrayed by Donald Sutherland.

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Peak's journey into the franchise began when she moved to the Vancouver area at about 10 years old. Her first friend there was obsessed with The Hunger Games. They watched the movie together and it became her introduction to the world. Now, she is part of that world.

It does not compute really, Peak says of her role. It is obviously such a great experience to be a part of it now, but I do not know, it is just too big of an idea for me to really wrap my head around, but it is really exciting. Director Francis Lawrence, who joined the franchise for its second instalment Catching Fire, says the scale of the series can take time to sink in.

Director Discusses Scale And Recasting Challenges

He recalls walking through a Hunger Games exhibition that toured after the final original film, Mockingjay Part 2, was released. The exhibition ended up in Las Vegas where it remained open for seven years. You realize like the impact that the series has had on people that it is deserving of a museum with pieces of sets and costumes and props and the music, Lawrence says. The director also spoke about the challenge of recasting iconic roles.

You can never get rid of the fact that Stanley Tucci has done a Caesar before; Donald Sutherland has done Snow before, Lawrence says. For Fiennes, he did not want him to act like Donald Sutherland. Instead, they broke down who President Snow is. What does he believe in?

How does he use power? How intelligent is he? How sophisticated is he? Lawrence explains.

Actors Focus On Character Depth Over Predecessors

You just start to talk about those elements specifically as opposed to looking at Donald's performance and saying, how can we get as close as possible to Donald's performance? Peak says she had similar conversations with Lawrence about Lenore Dove, but without the spectre of other actors' performances hanging over her. I was more looking to the book to guide me whenever I was feeling lost, she says.

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We would have conversations about what we wanted the shape of Haymitch and Lenore Dove to be, and who she was outside of their relationship as well. Lenore Dove's hope for a different future is a spark that Katniss fans into flames later in Haymitch's life. This makes her a pivotal figure in the broader story.

The role could be a career boost for Peak, much like the original series was a launch pad for stars including Jennifer Lawrence, Amandla Stenberg, Liam Hemsworth and Sam Claflin. It is partway through a jam-packed press day in Toronto and Peak is antsy, bouncing up and down on a couch beside Lawrence. Here, Lawrence cuts in.

Whitney Peak Anticipates Fan Reactions To Film

I think sometimes when people join the franchise, you are in this weird little bubble when you make the movies, and sometimes it is not until you are in Times Square and you see a billboard for it that it starts to sink in. With the film coming out in theatres Friday, Peak is excited to have those same talks with her loved ones.

I am looking forward to seeing my friends watch it, and we are going to have these conversations. I am curious to see what each one takes away from it, and what is the thing that they are going talk to me about first in terms of the movie and what ideas really stuck with them. A still from the film shows Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove Baird and Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy.

The image is credited to The Canadian Press via Handout, with mandatory credit to Murray Close. This report by Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press, was first published Nov. 18, 2026.