Sunrise Animal Hospital in Mount Pearl to close Nov. 13 amid nationwide veterinarian shortage

Sunrise Animal Hospital in Mount Pearl, N.L., will close on Nov. 13 because of a shortage of veterinarians. The closure is the latest effect of a nationwide vet shortage that the CVMA says could last until 2035.

Sunrise Animal Hospital in Mount Pearl, Newfoundland and Labrador, will close on Nov. 13 because of a shortage of qualified veterinarians, its corporate owner VetStrategy has told clients.

VetStrategy said in a statement that the closure was temporary and that the organization was focused on putting the right resources in place to support a return. There is no timeline for when the clinic may reopen. The hospital has operated in the St. John's area for nearly 40 years. Its closure leaves pet owners in Mount Pearl and surrounding communities looking for other clinics with capacity to take on new clients.

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Veterinarian Shortage Across Canada

The Canadian Veterinary Medical Association says Canada has faced a shortage of trained veterinarians since 2021, based on analysis from Ottawa's Canadian Occupational Projection System. Updated statistics suggest there is a strong risk the shortage will continue until 2035. Maggie Brown-Bury, a Newfoundland-based veterinarian who is set to become the next president of the CVMA, said the workforce itself has changed. You are no longer just a general small-animal vet who does everything, she said.

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You may become an ophthalmologist or a radiologist or a surgeon, so now we need more veterinarians to do what veterinary medicine can do than we needed 20 years ago. Brown-Bury said closing a long-standing institution is resonating with pet owners. She said it is more of an emotional reaction to a long-standing institution closing its doors.

There are a lot of pet owners in the St. John's and Mount Pearl area who have been going there for years, she said, calling it the end of an era. She said more rural and remote areas are struggling even harder. The Newfoundland town of Marystown lost its vet and clinic last fall, and the community's town council has been working to find a replacement. Councillor Gary Myles said the loss created a big void.

Marystown Pet Owners Face Long Travel

People nowadays take care of their animals, he said. Their pets are family, not like family, they are family. Myles said pet owners in Marystown must now drive along a rural highway to Clarenville, about two hours away, for routine or emergency care. With an emergency, you could be headed down the highway at 8 o'clock at night, he said.

Internationally trained veterinarians could help fill the shortage, but long waitlists for licensing exams have slowed the flow of foreign vets into Canada. In a submission to a House of Commons committee in December 2025, Gillian Muir, dean of the Western College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Saskatchewan, wrote that the university is keeping a waitlist of between eight months and a year for international graduates wanting to write the test.

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Muir recommended the federal government take steps to establish a specialized testing centre at the University of Saskatchewan that could triple the number of tests offered each year. Brown-Bury said the CVMA is building resources to support new veterinary graduates inside Canada with the business side of their future practice. She said those resources cover how to communicate with people, how to deal with difficult conversations and how to deal with conversations around money.

We do not learn that in veterinary school, she said, but if you go into clinical practice, that is going to be a conversation you end up having to have. Brown-Bury said there is only so much that can be done with bringing in new veterinarians and that retention must also be addressed. The closure in Mount Pearl is the latest effect of a nationwide shortage that the CVMA says poses a strong risk of continuing for another decade.