Canada's 'Valley of Death' Funding Gap Finally Addressed by Senate Committee

A Senate banking committee is nearing a report on how to fix Canada's chronic funding gap for growth-stage companies, known as the 'valley of death,' which forces many innovative startups to sell early or move abroad.

Crossing the valley of death - that perilous period between building a business and scaling it up - is an unfortunate rite of passage for Canadian entrepreneurs.

Startup founders in other countries do not suffer in quite the same way, but the dubious distinction that has held Canadian businesses back for decades is finally being addressed. The funding gap facing fast-growing companies in this country, infamously known as the valley of death, is treacherous.

Companies report that there are options for smaller financings or investments up to a few million dollars, and many more choices in the tens of millions of dollars, but the middle ground is a desert. Those that do manage to cross are often left permanently disadvantaged, with scant resources relative to their international peers, dragging down economic growth and exacerbating Canada's productivity crisis.

Hans Knapp, co-founder of Vancouver-based venture capital firm Yaletown Partners Inc., recently noted that this leads to a type of stagnation, where companies do not outright fail but they do not prosper either. Rather, they trundle along a path of mediocrity, lacking the financial and human capital to properly reach their full potential in the face of international competition.

Prime Minister Mark Carney's government has made a point of supporting larger Canadian businesses in the wake of protectionist American tariffs and the subsequent need to bolster Canadian sovereignty. But virtually no effort has gone into fixing a failed financial ecosystem that has long forced innovative Canadian companies to either sell early or move abroad before they can grow to the point of attaining national champion status.

Now, after gathering months of testimony and written submissions from dozens of expert witnesses, the Senate banking committee is on the cusp of releasing a report that aims to address these structural gaps. Canada ranks near the bottom among developed countries in terms of both percentage of small and medium-sized business lending as a share of total lending and of absolute value of loans per capita.

That means Canadian SMBs have a harder time getting loans than their peers in other countries, and when they do, those loans tend to be smaller and more expensive. Hamid Arabzadeh, co-founder and CEO of Ranovus, a company that manufactures semiconductor components used in artificial intelligence infrastructure, described the struggle of finding growth capital. Despite Ranovus's progress, his experience with the Canadian capital market highlights significant structural gaps.

Only 17 per cent of the US$160 million that Ranovus has raised has come from Canadian investors. Unable to find proper funding at home, he ended up going to California to get the growth capital needed to cross the valley of death. Only then did major Canadian investors such as OMERS Ventures and the Business Development Bank of Canada provide funding. Raising capital in Canada, he said, usually provides money that is just enough to validate what you are doing.

Then the next phase, when customers ask if you can scale, but you have no dry powder, you have to do a road show that will take six months or nine months, and that is the valley of death. While Canadian startups are out trying to raise cash, foreign rivals end up eating their lunch. Patrick Desrochers, co-founder of Ubiweb Media, a digital marketing agency, noted that sometimes that is just too long, and the opportunity is gone.

That can be the difference between being able to pivot and be competitive in the Canadian and global markets and being chewed up by a U.S. competitor. Even when Canadian entrepreneurs survive the valley of death and manage to build a multibillion-dollar business, the country's limited growth funding ecosystem often forces them to sell their business to a foreign buyer before it can finish scaling.

Martin Thériault, co-founder of Quebec City-based safety equipment maker Eddyfi Technologies Inc., sold his company to American welding company ESAB Corp. for roughly $2 billion in cash earlier this year. He stated that he does not think Canada has enough Canadian businesses, and frankly at two billion Canadian dollars there is not a whole lot of people who could buy this company in Canada.

The Senate committee's report is expected to recommend measures to increase the availability of growth capital, such as expanding the role of the Business Development Bank of Canada and encouraging larger pension funds to invest more in domestic venture capital. The hope is that by closing the valley of death, Canada can retain its innovative companies and boost productivity.

Entrepreneurs like Arabzadeh and Desrochers are urging Ottawa to act quickly, as the tariffs and global competition make this issue more urgent than ever. The valley of death has claimed too many potential champions, and the time to bridge it is now





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