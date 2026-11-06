Canada unemployment rises to 6.7 per cent in October as economy sheds 4,700 jobs

Canada's unemployment rate climbed to a six-month high of 6.7 per cent in October while the economy lost a net 4,700 jobs, driven by declines in full-time and private-sector employment.

Canada's unemployment rate rose to a six-month high of 6.7 per cent in October while the economy lost a net 4,700 jobs, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday.

The jobless rate edged up from 6.5 per cent in September. The last time it was higher was April, when it stood at 6.9 per cent. The October report highlights continued weakness in the Canadian labour market. The economy has failed to post any job gains on average this year.

Also read Canada unemployment rate rises to 6.7% in October, a six-month high

Trade Tensions Hurt Canadian Jobs

Trade tensions between the United States and Canada worsened over the year, and businesses hunkered down to save costs. The economy lost a total of 46,000 jobs this year so far. On an average monthly basis, Canada has lost 4,590 jobs this year. That contrasts with an average gain of 17,606 jobs in 2025 and 33,675 gains in 2024.

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Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an increase of 13,600 jobs in October. That followed a loss of 68,300 jobs in September. The analysts had also predicted the unemployment rate would stay unchanged at 6.5 per cent. All the job losses were concentrated in full-time employment, which shrank by 18,100 positions last month.

The decline was almost completely led by a loss of 52,500 jobs in the private sector. This was the first decline in the private sector since February, Statistics Canada said. Employment in wholesale and retail trade contracted by 28,800 jobs, the biggest decline in October. It was followed by transportation and warehousing, where employment fell by 10,100 positions.

Wage Growth Slows Amid Rising Unemployment

Employment in construction increased by 16,000 in October. The unemployment rate among youth aged 15 to 24 rose 0.7 percentage points to 13.7 per cent last month. The jobless rate among people aged 55 and older also rose, reaching 5.5 per cent. Growth in average hourly wages for permanent employees, a closely watched measure of inflation pressures, slowed to two per cent year-on-year in October.

That was down from 2.3 per cent in September, Statistics Canada said. More than one out of every four people in the employable population aged 15 and older found it difficult to meet their financial needs over the previous four weeks. Those needs included transportation, housing, food, clothing and other necessary expenses, StatsCan said. An economist said the economy has weakened, commenting on unemployment hitting a six-month high. The October jobs numbers were published Friday morning.