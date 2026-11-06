Canada unemployment rate rises to 6.7% in October, a six-month high

Canada's unemployment rate rose to a six-month high of 6.7% in October and the economy lost a net of 4,700 jobs, as full-time and private-sector employment declined, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Canada's unemployment rate rose to a six-month high in October and the economy lost a net of 4,700 jobs, as the private sector and full-time employment decline d, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

The jobless rate edged up to 6.7 per cent in October from 6.5 per cent in the prior month. The last time the unemployment rate was higher was in April, when it reached 6.9 per cent. The October report highlights continued weakness in the Canadian labour market, which has failed to post any job gains on average this year as trade tensions between the United States and Canada worsened and businesses hunkered down to save costs.

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All the job losses were concentrated in full-time employment, which shrank by 18,100 positions last month, and were almost completely led by a decline of 52,500 jobs in the private sector. This was the first decline in the private sector since February, Statscan said. On an average monthly basis, the Canadian economy has lost 4,590 jobs so far this year. That contrasts with an average gain of 17,606 jobs in 2025 and 33,675 jobs in 2024.

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Analysts Predict Job Gains Amidst Sharp Contradiction

The total number of jobs lost this year now stands at 46,000 overall. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an increase of 13,600 jobs this month, following a loss of 68,300 jobs in September. They had predicted the unemployment rate would stay unchanged at 6.5 per cent. Employment in wholesale and retail trade contracted by 28,800 jobs, the biggest decline in October, followed by transportation and warehousing, where employment fell by 10,100 positions.

Employment in construction increased by 16,000 in October. The unemployment rate among youth, or those aged 15 to 24 years, rose 0.7 percentage points to 13.7 per cent last month. The jobless rate among people aged 55 and older also rose, to 5.5 per cent.

Financial Strain and Wage Growth Slow Down

More than one out of every four people in the employable population of 15 years and older found it difficult to meet their financial needs for transportation, housing, food, clothing and other necessary expenses over the previous four weeks, Statscan said. Growth in average hourly wages for permanent employees, a closely watched measure of inflation pressures, slowed to 2 per cent year-on-year in October, from 2.3 per cent in September, Statistics Canada said.