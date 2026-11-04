Canada's Trade Surplus Rises to $5.4 Billion Despite Tariff Headwinds

Canada's merchandise trade surplus reached $5.4 billion in September 2026, driven by crude oil and gold exports, though economists warn that new U.S. tariffs are suppressing broader economic growth.

Canada's merchandise trade surplus expanded to $5.4 billion in September, a notable increase from the $5 billion surplus recorded in August. This improvement was primarily fueled by robust shipments of crude oil and gold, which offset broader weaknesses in the manufacturing and consumer goods sectors. The data, released by Statistics Canada on Thursday, provides the latest snapshot of the national economy as it navigates the complex aftermath of renewed trade tensions with the United States.

Energy And Gold Drive Export Gains

Total merchandise exports rose by 0.2 per cent to $78.6 billion during the month, a modest gain that masked significant sectoral divergence. The surge was largely concentrated in the energy and precious metals industries. Exports of energy products jumped by 8.2 per cent, benefiting from elevated global oil prices. Simultaneously, exports of metal and non-metallic mineral products, a category that includes unwrought gold, increased by 8.6 per cent. These two powerful commodities effectively carried the weight of the national export performance, ensuring that the headline figure remained positive despite distress signals in other areas of the industrial base.

Also read Canada’s trade surplus widens to more than four-year high in September

Tariffs Hit Manufacturing And Consumer Goods

When excluding the booming energy and mineral sectors, the underlying trade picture deteriorated sharply. Exports in all other categories fell by 5.6 per cent in September, highlighting the painful impact of the latest round of U.S. tariffs. The collapse was particularly severe in the technology and transportation industries. Exports of electronic and electrical equipment and parts plummeted by 13.9 per cent, while industrial machinery, equipment, and parts decreased by nine per cent. Consumer goods exports also suffered, falling by 7.1 per cent, and motor vehicles and their parts dropped by 4.9 per cent. These declines suggest that American trade barriers are significantly dampening demand for Canadian industrial output.

Economists Warn Of Economic Slowdown

Financial experts caution that the headline surplus is misleading regarding the broader economic health of the country. BMO senior economist Shelly Kaushik noted that the solid headline result masked underlying softness, emphasizing that the latest round of tariffs weighed heavily in September. Similarly, CIBC senior economist Andrew Grantham described the details of the report as painting a more troubling picture than the aggregate numbers suggested. Grantham argued that the pullback in non-energy exports and the decline in total trade volume confirm that August data may have been artificially boosted by tariff front-running. He stated that new U.S. tariffs are actively having a negative impact on the economy, reducing the momentum that might otherwise have been achieved.

Advertisement

Trade Deficits With Non-U.S. Partners

While the surplus with the United States held relatively steady, Canada's trade relationships with the rest of the world showed signs of strain. The trade deficit with countries other than the United States was $7 billion in September, a slight improvement from the $7.1 billion deficit recorded in August. On the specific front with its largest partner, the trade surplus with the United States was $12.3 billion in September, up marginally from $12.1 billion in August. Exports to the United States rose by 0.7 per cent, while imports from the United States gained by 0.4 per cent for the month. These figures reflect a delicate balance as trade talks between Canada and the United States broke down at the end of August, followed by fresh tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump and subsequent countermeasures enacted by Canada.

Service Sector And GDP Growth Outlook

The services sector provided a partial buffer against the goods trade weakness. Imports of services rose by 1.5 per cent to $21 billion, while exports of services increased by 0.9 per cent to $21.4 billion. This resulted in a trade in services surplus of $300 million for September, down from the $500 million surplus seen in August. When international trade in goods and services are combined, Canada's total trade surplus with the world was $5.7 billion in September, compared to the $5.4 billion surplus in August. Looking ahead, Grantham forecasted that even if a trade deal is reached, net trade will likely remain a negative for gross domestic product in the fourth quarter. He predicted that overall economic growth will dip slightly below one per cent, signaling a challenging period for Canadian consumers and businesses as they adjust to the new trade reality.