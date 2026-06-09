Canada's Trade Surplus Hits 10-Month High Amid Energy Export Surge

In April, Canada recorded a $2.7-billion trade surplus, its largest since January 2025. This result reverses a $5.1-billion deficit in February and follows a $1.8-billion surplus in March. The key driver was a 9.7% rise in energy exports, primarily crude oil, following a 23.4% jump in March, fueled by higher prices linked to the conflict in Iran. Exports in real terms grew 3%, the third consecutive monthly increase. Agriculture and fishing exports also rose 8.9% to their highest level since early 2025, led by wheat shipments to China and canola oil to the United States. Motor vehicle exports contributed due to increased production.

Canada's trade balance showed a substantial improvement in April 2025, with the nation posting a $2.7-billion surplus. This marks the largest surplus since January 2025 and follows a $1.8-billion surplus in March, which itself was the first positive balance since September 2025.

The significant swing from a $5.1-billion deficit in February demonstrates a rapid evolution in trade dynamics over a short period. The recovery in exports was broad-based in volume terms. Total exports increased by 3% in real or volume terms, marking the third consecutive monthly advance. The most significant contribution came from the energy sector, where exports surged by 9.7% in April.

This follows an extraordinary 23.4% increase in March, a trend largely attributed to rising commodity prices, particularly crude oil, driven by geopolitical tensions stemming from the war in Iran. Crude oil exports were the primary catalyst within the energy category, complemented by increased shipments of refined petroleum products. Beyond energy, other sectors posted strong gains. Exports of farm, fishing, and agricultural products climbed 8.9% in April, reaching their highest level since January 2025.

Wheat exports rose notably, boosted by stronger demand from China. The category of intermediate food products also saw growth, primarily due to higher exports of crude canola oil to the United States. The manufacturing sector provided support as well, with exports of passenger cars and light trucks increasing, which Statistics Canada linked to a rise in domestic auto production. Imports edged up 0.3% to a record $72.4 billion in April after a 1.6% decline in March.

The increase was concentrated in industrial chemicals, plastics, rubber products, and electronic and electrical equipment. These gains were partially offset by a sharp 12.9% drop in imports of metal and non-metallic mineral products, driven by reduced purchases of gold, silver, and platinum, a consequence of falling prices for these precious metals. Analysts interpreted the data as a sign that net trade may shift from being a drag on first-quarter GDP to providing a modest tailwind for the second quarter.

However, they cautioned that the volatility in key components like oil, gold, and autos would likely lead to choppy contributions for the remainder of the year. The trade surplus with the United States widened by 4.8% to $9.5 billion, reflecting higher exports of crude oil and motor vehicles to its largest trading partner. Economists also noted that while exports have largely recovered to pre-2025 levels, weaknesses persist in sectors affected by U.S. tariffs.

The ongoing uncertainty surrounding CUSMA renegotiations is expected to limit further export momentum in the near term. Although net trade is projected to be a solid contributor to second-quarter GDP, this trend may not continue into the second half if trade policy uncertainties endure. The flash GDP estimate for April, suggesting 0.4% growth, aligns with a positive trade contribution.

In summary, Canada's April trade data reveals a robust rebound in exports, particularly in energy and agriculture, leading to a substantial surplus. This performance provides a short-term boost to economic growth narratives but faces headwinds from price volatility and geopolitical trade policy risks





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