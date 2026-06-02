Canada's Trade Minister to Meet U.S. Representative After Exclusion from U.S.-Mexico USMCA Talks

Canada's minister responsible for Canada-U.S. trade, Dominic LeBlanc, is scheduled to meet U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer following Canada's exclusion from the first round of bilateral USMCA discussions between the U.S. and Mexico. The meeting aims to address Canada's role in the trade agreement review, as the July 1 deadline approaches. Greer has signaled that Canada may face tariffs and must consider stricter automotive rules and greater market access for U.S. products.

Canada's Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade and Intergovernmental Affairs and One Canadian Economy, Dominic LeBlanc, will meet with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Tuesday.

This meeting follows Canada's exclusion from the initial bilateral trade talks between the United States and Mexico last week. Chief Trade Negotiator to the United States, Janice Charette, will accompany Minister LeBlanc, according to a statement from his office. The discussions come as the United States and Mexico have concluded their first round of bilateral talks focused on revising the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

Those talks covered automotive rules of origin, steel and aluminum trade, and economic security, as reported by the U.S. Trade Representative's office. Canada has not yet begun formal negotiations on the trade deal, which is subject to a review deadline of July 1. If all three countries fail to agree to an extension, the pact will move to annual reviews until 2036.

U.S. Trade Representative Greer has indicated that Canada may need to accept some form of tariffs to engage with the U.S. on reviewing the agreement. He has also stated that the revised deal should include stricter automotive rules of origin and provide greater access to Canadian markets for U.S. businesses, particularly in sectors like dairy.

Additionally, restrictions on liquor sales from Canadian provinces have been a persistent source of friction with the U.S. administration





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USMCA Canada-US Trade Dominic Leblanc Jamieson Greer Bilateral Talks Tariffs Automotive Rules Dairy Market Access

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