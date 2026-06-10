Canada's Trade Diversification Push Shows Early Gains But Faces Structural Hurdles

Prime Minister Mark Carney's goal to double non-U.S. trade has seen some progress, with export shares to other nations rising. However, reliance on volatile gold prices and the continued strength of U.S. trade, alongside significant barriers for smaller firms, challenge the sustainability of diversification efforts amid ongoing USMCA review tensions.

Prime Minister Mark Carney 's government has set an ambitious goal to double non-U.S. trade to $600 billion annually within a decade, a key pillar of his economic diversification agenda.

Over a year into his tenure, Statistics Canada data indicates mixed progress. In April, approximately 31% of Canada's goods exports went to non-U.S. partners, one of the highest shares since 1997 and a five-point increase since President Donald Trump's 2025 trade war began. While this represents a record high in dollar terms, much of the surge has been propelled by soaring gold prices, which have since moderated.

Recently, high oil prices have boosted trade with the United States, Canada's dominant customer. CIBC economist Benjamin Tal acknowledges "very nice progress" driven by exporters' desire to diversify, but warns the early gains may represent "low-hanging fruit" that is difficult to sustain. Historically, Canada ships about three-quarters of its goods to the U.S., a dependency now seen as a liability amid U.S. protectionism.

To build new relationships, Carney has traveled extensively to Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, and the government is pursuing free-trade agreements with India and other nations. However, diversification faces significant hurdles. Navigating international supply chains, regulations, and language barriers is especially challenging for smaller firms, which comprise 82% of Canada's nearly 48,000 goods-exporting enterprises. Analysis shows that while non-U.S. exports jumped 17% between 2024 and 2025, growth largely came from existing firms expanding, not new exporters entering global markets.

Diversification is concentrated among specific companies, sectors, and cities, leaving many U.S.-integrated regions with little momentum. National Bank Financial notes that smaller firms are structurally constrained by North American supply chains built on proximity, recurring customers, integrated logistics, and production specifications that are hard to replicate overseas. The role of gold adds complexity: prices have fallen about 20% since early March, leading to a 26% plunge in unwrought precious metal exports in April, primarily to the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, U.S. exports rose 4.8% in April for a third straight month, buoyed by crude oil and vehicles, widening Canada's merchandise trade surplus with the U.S. to $9.5 billion-the largest since February 2025. On the North American trade front, the USMCA is undergoing a mandated review. While the agreement can be renewed for 16 years, formal negotiations between the U.S. and Mexico have started without Canada at the table.

Carney has adjusted his rhetoric, calling for a "new partnership" and openness to deeper cooperation in a "Fortress North America" for sectors like autos, steel, and aluminum. Unless renewed, the USMCA would continue with annual reviews for another decade before expiring, and any of the three countries can withdraw with six months' notice.

Carney's diversification push is a direct response to U.S. protectionism, but structural barriers and the recent volatility of gold exports underscore the fragility and unevenness of the current progress





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Trade Diversification Canada-US Trade USMCA Mark Carney Gold Exports Small Business Exports Non-U.S. Trade Protectionism

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